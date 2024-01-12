Search icon

12th Jan 2024

Breadcrumbing is the latest dating term that will make you want to be single forever

JOE

“Never settle for that s**t!”

The dating scene can be a pretty dire place, but one of the latest trends to hit the scene is making people want to be single forever.

With ghosting and benching now commonplace among, people have been warned of a new dating trend that is arguably even worse.

Breadcrumbing has officially hit the scene.

The trend is when someone gives you just about enough information to give someone hope for a relationship, without planning on following through.

“Breadcrumbing is when you give an individual just enough morsels of attention to keep them interested or hooked into the relationship (or situationship), without any intention of really committing,” Dr Susan Albers explained to Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials.

So, in essence, breadcrumbing means to string someone along.

“What’s interesting about breadcrumbing,” she continued,  “is that it works on the principle of intermittent reinforcement, which is a principle in psychology that describes an addictive cycle.”

Dr Albers went on to compare the trend to gambling.

“If you’re putting quarters into a slot machine and nothing comes out, you’ll quickly stop, but if you win every once in a while, you’re more likely to keep playing.”

It’s not just a tactic used in romantic situations either, but can be true in all kinds of relationship, from professional to familial.

Unsurprisingly, lots of victims of breadcrumbing have taken to social media to share their experiences.

“Hate it how breadcrumbing and manipulation makes you so desperate that you started being happy on someone’s minimum efforts,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Breadcrumbing is the highest form of selfishness in any relationship. never settle for that s**t!”

While a third wrote: “I can’t believe breadcrumbing used to get to me – it’s crazy how things can instantly switch in a day.”

