Search icon

History

04th Mar 2024

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

JOE

Hadrian's Wall is a symbol of 'queer history', English Heritage says

Hadrian’s Wall is linked to “queer history”, English Heritage has said in an email to its members.

The ancient structure is one of the most famous historical sites in the UK and was built some 1,900 years ago by the Roman emperor Hadrian.

And whilst it’s best known for its links to the Roman Empire, English Heritage has said it is also a symbol of LGBT history in England.

In an email to its members, English Heritage said, via The Telegraph: “To understand Hadrian’s Wall you have to understand the Roman emperor who built it – his career, his life and the times in which he lived.”

Emperor Hadrian is believed to have had many gay relationships while married to his wife Sabina.

One of the most notable include his relationship with Antinous, who joined him on tours of the whole Empire. National Museums Liverpool describe the pair as  “the most famous homosexual couple in Roman history”

Antinous died in 130 AD after drowning in the River Nile. Reports claimed that Hadrian was devastated, and statues of his lover were built all over the Empire, and a new city, Antinopolis, was even named in his honour.

In Roman culture, men were free to have relationships with whomever they please, as long as one person was dominant within a duo. This meant it was not uncommon for Roman men to be in relationships with younger men.

Related links:

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

‘I was banned from seeing my friends because I was queer – I feel like I can exist in Brighton’

Topics:

English heritage,hadrian's wall,LGBT,Roman empire

RELATED ARTICLES

Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

By Charlie Herbert

Wooden implement dating back 2,000 years might be ‘Britain’s oldest sex toy’

Dildo

Wooden implement dating back 2,000 years might be ‘Britain’s oldest sex toy’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Ryan Price

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Charlie Herbert

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

Archaeologists are terrified about entering the tomb of China’s first emperor

China

Archaeologists are terrified about entering the tomb of China’s first emperor

By Charlie Herbert

Man finds entire underground city hidden under his basement

archeology

Man finds entire underground city hidden under his basement

By Steve Hopkins

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

Food

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

By JOE

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

Erik Ten Hag

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

By Kat O'Connor

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

Fish and Chips

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

By Jack Peat

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Disney

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

By Charlie Herbert

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

Manchester City

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

By Charlie Herbert

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

News

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

By Ryan Price

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

Beautiful

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

By Ryan Price

Load more stories