One of last year’s best-selling games gets huge 71% discount for limited time

It's the lowest price ever

The fastest-selling sports game of 2025 has been given a huge limited-time discount on Amazon.

Despite only being released in late 2025, EA Sports FC 26 fans can get up to 71% off the game for a number of different consoles.

Usually priced at £69.99, the Xbox edition of the game has dropped to just £19.99 as part of the deal, marking a 71% discount.

While the Switch and Switch 2 editions also have big discounts, slashed to £20.88 and £20.99.

This is the game's lowest price ever on Amazon, and PS4 and PS5 users can also bag the game at £24.95 or £19.99.

EA Sports FC 26 became the fastest-selling sports title of 2025 on PlayStation, beating EA FC 25 during its launch period, with more than 12 million copies in its first month alone.

The game introduces new play including an overhaul of dribbling mechanics, enhanced artificial intelligence for player positioning, and more lifelike goalkeeper animations.

It also features two distinct gameplay presets: Competitive, which is tailored for Ultimate Team and Clubs with faster-paced action,and Authentic, designed for Career Mode with realistic football behaviours and tactics based on real-world data.

The game includes over 20,000 players, with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala appearing on the cover.

There's also more than 750 clubs and national teams, and 35+ leagues, including the Premier League, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, and Serie A.

Those who have tried and tested the game have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One said: "Brilliant game. Fab graphics. Provides lots of entertainment for football fans."

Another said: "The details on the game were awesome and there were so many teams you could pick from and the game was so realistic."

While a Switch player wrote: "FC 26 on the Switch has been a really enjoyable experience, and it feels like one of the strongest versions released for this console so far. The gameplay is noticeably smoother, the animations feel more natural, and the overall flow of matches is much more responsive than previous years."