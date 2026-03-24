Best-selling PS4 game gets huge 54% discount for limited time

Fans have called the game a 'masterpiece'

A critically acclaimed game dubbed a 'masterpiece' by fans has been given a limited time discount.

Gamers can bag thre best-selling It Takes Two at a huge 54% discount as part of the deal.

Usually priced at £34.99, the PS4 edition of the game has dropped to just £15.99 on the Amazon website.

While the Nintendo Switch version has dropped to £22.99, and the Xbox One version at £22.87.

It Takes Two is only playable in either online or local split screen cooperative multiplayer between two players, and follows a couple transformed into living dolls as they attempt to find a way out while trying to mend their relationship.

The game was originally released in 2021 on a number of platforms, with the Nintendo Switch edition following on 2022.

Upon its initial release it received critical acclaim, winning two British Academy Games Awards, and has since sold more than 20 million copies.

More than 1,000 people have tried and tested the game, giving it an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon.

One customer described the game in their five star review as "a co-op, platforming, puzzle-solving masterpiece!".

"On paper, [it] may not seem like a very compelling premise for a video game, but the team at Hazelight have created an engaging, interactive masterpiece," they added.

Another wrote: "What a cracking game. Been playing this for the last few days with my 12 year old daughter. A fun story line with lots of puzzles and battles that you need to work together to complete.

"We’ve laughed so much playing and can’t wait to get stuck in next time and watch the adventure unfold. Highly recommended.

While a third said: "This game has to be one of my favourites. Me and my hubby played this constantly. A great couple working together game. Once you play your hooked."