‘Excellent’ device that ‘elevates your gaming setup’ gets huge 51% discount

'Outstanding gaming performance'

A 'game changer' gaming device has been given a huge 51% discount for a limited time.

This popular gaming monitor from MSI is usually priced at £1,199 but the price has dropped to £584.10 for a limited time.

It marks one of the lowest prices ever for the monitor, as it was only slightly cheaper during Amazon's Black Friday sale in 2025.

It boasts a 31.5-inch screen, OLED panel for unrivalled quality, and elite response time to 'elevate' your gaming.

The monitor also has 'cutting-edge connectivity' whether it's your PC, Mac, laptop or gaming console.

If you want an even cheaper smart monitor then there are a number of other options with a discount.

This includes a 32-inch screen from Samsung, which has dropped from £299.99 to £229 in a limited time deal.

Or this 22-inch HP monitor which has been slashed by 44% to just £44.99 on the Amazon website, and boasts FHD resolution for your streaming.

Back to the MSI gaming monitor, those who have tried and tested it have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars.

One customer said: "Superb monitor with amazing picture quality & outstanding gaming performance. OLED is definitely next level in terms of Black levels and contrast a total revelation and game changer.

"Love the White aesthetic and thin bezel, also not having to hide a power brick is a bonus as this monitor has an internal power supply."

Another wrote: "This monitor has elevated both my gaming and everyday computer experience. It’s a fantastic choice if you want sharp visuals and solid performance."

While a third said: "Screen is immaculate. 240hz looks incredible and switching from an IPS to an OLED is a gamechanger."

Others described it as an 'excellent monitor for gaming setup' and 'brilliant for 4K gaming'.