08th Apr 2025

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock

Jonny Yates

Amazon gives important update on Nintendo Switch 2 stock

Amazon has given an important update on Nintendo Switch 2 stock as pre-orders launch in the UK.

The online retailer sent out emails to customers who requested an invite to pre-order the console from 8 April.

Despite some being successful a number will have missed out, with Amazon informing them “we were not able to accommodate your request”.

However they’ve now confirmed that “invitations are no longer required to buy the Switch 2” on the Amazon UK website.

Instead the console will be available to purchase without invitation “soon”, which could be as early as today (8 April) when pre-orders officially launch worldwide.

They added: “If still interested in buying the console, we kindly ask you to visit amazon.co.uk and buy the Nintendo Switch 2 by putting it into your cart when available and proceed to checkout as usual.

“Please note that it is possible that the console sells out quickly, so check our website regularly.”

Amazon has informed customers that missed out on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders that invites are no longer required.
This means that the product page for the Nintendo Switch 2 console and the bundle edition with Mario Kart World will be updated regularly.

Amazon has officially launched the page for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and it’s currently listed on the website here at £429.99.

They’ve also launched the page for the standalone console here, which is priced at £395.99.

So you can bookmark both pages and regularly check back for stock updates, as it’s likely that more will become available following their update.

The much-anticipated console – which will be available on 5 June – features include a 7.9 inch LCD display, Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect magnetically and built-in voice chat.

There’s also 256GB of internal storage – eight times that of the original Switch – and 4K support when the console is docked.

How do I pre order the Switch 2?

You can check the latest pre order stock updates from UK Nintendo Switch 2 retailers:

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

Astronaut stranded in space for 311 days after his country stopped existing while he was in orbit

By Ava Keady

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

Colombia

Dismembered body of top London scientist discovered in suitcase 8,000 miles away

By Zoe Hodges

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump labels Gaza an ‘incredible piece of real estate’

By Harry Warner

