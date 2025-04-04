One of the decade’s best-selling games sees big price drop as part of ‘exclusive’ offer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A sequel to the smash-hit game is in development.

The version of Hogwarts Legacy, one of the best-selling games of the decade, for Nintendo Switch has dropped in price on Amazon as part of an “exclusive” offer.

The Nintendo Switch action role-player set in the Harry Potter universe is now on sale via the online shopper for just £25.92, having seen a 16% price cut.

Taking place over a hundred years before The Boy Who Lived and his time at the magical school, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to control their own unique character after they select their appearance and house.

The game’s plot follows the lead character as they arrive in fifth year later than the rest of the students while holding an “ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”.

To understand the secret fully, the character must access a forgotten form of magic.

The reviews from critics for Hogwarts Legacy were absolutely stellar upon release in 2023, and it went on to become one of the best-selling games ever.

A sequel is now in development, with publishers Warner Bros. Games stating they see the action role-player as a long-term franchise.

The version of the game available on Amazon for Nintendo Switch features ‘Astronomer’s Hat’, an “exclusive” DLC.

