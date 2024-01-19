Pot Noodle has controversial advice on how to eat Chicken and Mushroom flavour

Not sure about this

Pot Noodle has some controversial advice on how you should eat a Chicken and Mushroom flavour pot.

A kitchen staple across the country, Pot Noodles are loved by many. Whether as a hangover cure for a uni student, a quick lunch or a teatime snack when you just can’t be bothered to cook, they always do the job.

Along with being cheap, they’re also very easy to make. It’s a process I’m sure you’re familiar with: boil the kettle, peel back the foil lid, fill to the line, leave for a few minutes, stir, add the sachet of sauce and leave for a couple minutes more.

Most of you would then sit down and enjoy the noodly goodness before slurping up all the sauce at the end.

However, Pot Noodle have some advice on how you can ‘spice up’ by adding a controversial ingredient.

They suggest: “Why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience? The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese.”

Now, whilst some of you will no doubt be advocates of putting cheese on everything, I’m not sure how I feel about the addition of cheese to chickeny, mushroomy noodles.

Some of their other suggestions sound much more appetising though, such as adding crunchy bacon bits to their BBQ Pulled Pork flavour or some croutons to a Beef and Tomato pot.

There are more stomach-churning things you could add to a Chicken and Mushroom Pot Noodle than cheese though, as Big Brother viewers found out last year.

Some were tempted to complain to Ofcom after they watched Jordan squirt a load of mayonnaise into his noodles, leaving both his fellow housemates and viewers at home sickened.

