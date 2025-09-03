People are only just realising what Tony’s chocolate is actually called

We finally have an answer.

It’s the debate of the century. Forget Trump and Putin. Starmer and Badenoch. This is where it’s at. It’s the words on everyone’s lips. What on earth is the Tony’s chocolate bar actually called?

Well, now we finally have an answer and it turns out just about everyone has been saying it wrong all this time.

The Dutch chocolate which is oh so delicious has been a huge hit in the UK.

Known for its distinctive packaging with bold colours and an even bolder font, you can find Tony’s chocolate in just about any shop up and down the nation.

But recently a TikTok went viral with the user explaining how we’ve all been mispronouncing the chocolate for years.

Why? Because if you’re anything like me and this certain TikToker, you would’ve been calling the brand: Tony’s Chocoloney.” If so, then you’ve been saying it wrong.

And honestly, more fool us, because the writing is literally on the wall. Or at least the packaging.

On every bar of the chocolate it literally says Tony’s Chocolonely. Not Chocoloney – Chocolonely.

So there you have it folks and now you know.

The Mandela effect is in action once again.