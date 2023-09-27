Search icon

27th Sep 2023

Newlyweds called ‘cheap’ for serving guests huge McDonald’s spread at wedding

Joseph Loftus

‘This is ridiculous’

McDonalds. Love it or loathe it, it’s a staple of 21st century life. The Big Mac, Chicken Selects, Big Flavour wraps. They’re all on the menu for some of us every day.

But how would you feel about being served a big plate of McDonald’s best when attending a wedding? Well, that’s the very question which has people in pandemonium online.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, a groom, Thomas Billaudeau, shared a clip of the reaction to his wedding buffet consisting of countless brown bags of McDonalds.

In the video the crowd cheers in joy as capitalism’s favourite flavours are brought into the arena.

@thomasbillaudeau

@McDonald’s Beauvais Tille Merci pour la régalade à notre mariage 😂

♬ son original – Thomas Billaudeau

Captioning the video he wrote: “Thanks for the treat at our wedding.”

In the video, the bride can be seen gesturing to the back of the room as a delivery driver enters sending the guests wild.

Bags upon bags upon bags of food are placed onto the buffet table but while this may seem like utopia for some, others have slated the newlyweds as being ‘cheap’ (not sure when they last went to McDonalds).

One person wrote: “This is ridiculous” while another chimed “Guys stop! it’s not a question of going to the wedding for the food. But McDonald’s, what?”

Another commenter remarked: “Given the price of McDonald’s now it’s better to take a caterer and you’ll have quality as well.”

Others however did defend the couple with one person writing: “In fact, if you don’t have the budget for a crazy wedding, it’s generally very good, it’s not the meal you remember from the day.”

Due to the backlash caused by the video, the couple went so far as to defend their actions with the bride saying to Le Parisien: “‘We looked at the price of some caterers but I am a fussy eater.

“I was afraid that we were going to pay for something that we did not like. If you are going to pay, you may as well get something you like.”

