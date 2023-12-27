Man divides opinion after serving Christmas dinner in foil trays

While some see it as a genius hack, others have issues with the presentation.

A man has divided the internet for serving the Christmas dinner he prepared for his family on foil oven trays.

According to the Daily Mail, the images were posted on social media by the man’s wife in 2021 – who said that the husband and father tried out the hack the previous year to avoid washing up.

Admitting that she first thought the idea was “crazy”, the woman said she went along with it given how strange 2020 was due to the Covid pandemic.

And as it turned out, the family liked the change-up so much that they revealed they intended to do it again the next Christmas.

However, the pictures of the Christmas feast served via rectangular foil containers have received a mixed reception online.

While some praised the idea for how it could make life easier for festive dinner hosts, others took issue with the trays for being less visually pleasing and for being less environmentally-friendly.

The Daily Mail reports one commenter stating: “This ends up in landfill I presume. It doesn’t take long to wash a few plates.

“Get the family involved. Get the family involved and use the pretty plates instead of this.”

The paper also stated that the woman who posted the images later defended them, explaining that the family “recycle often”.