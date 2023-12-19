Search icon

Food

19th Dec 2023

Guinness launch new boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow

Jack Peat

This is genius!

Guinness – the undisputed king of marketing – has knocked it out of the park again with the launch of new winter boots that leave ‘foot pints’ in the snow.

As anyone who has ever visited the Guinness Storehouse will attest, the Dublin brewers have certainly developed a knack for selling their wares over the years.

Those old enough will remember the classic toucan, that has been helping sell the Irish stout for decades.

While relative newcomers to the game will no doubt remember pictures of dark stallions atop coppy water moving to a pulsating drumbeat of tick followed tock followed tick followed tock.

It was recently reported that one in every ten pints poured in London’s pubs is now a Guinness, and post-lockdown sales surged 30 per cent as drinkers went out for “a proper pint”.

The feat is being hailed as a marketing triumph for Diageo, which eschewed new technology and the appeal of alternative approaches to take the brand’s solid foundations to a new generation of drinkers.

The multinational drinks company has also been helped by a few ingenious ideas along the way.

A few years back, they realised that footprints in the snow which partly reveal the dark surface below and partly leave the white fluff in tact can resemble a perfectly poured pint of the dark stuff.

And now they have expanded the idea by bringing in boots that create perfect ‘foot pints’ in the snow.

Those who want to get their hands on a pair are being urged to register their interest on the site here, and then pray for a white Christmas!

Topics:

Boots,Guinness,Snow

