Greggs finally confirm exact date Festive Bake is returning

The yearly wait is almost over.

Breaking news, we’ve just had a huge confirmation from the creators of all things baked and tasty: the festive bake is coming back.

Greggs have confirmed that the festive menu will be back soon.

Confirming the news, Greggs wrote: “Even if Christmas feels like a lifetime away, our festive menu certainly isn’t.

“Whether you’re a Festive Bake fiend or a big fan of a Festive Lunch Baguette, there’s bound to be something to spread a little joy on the Greggs Christmas menu coming 6th November.

“Forget the Christmas lights switch on, it’s all about the menu reveal.”

As expected, the Festive Bake will be returning, as well as the Vegan Lattice.

The Festive Lunch Baguette is another item that will available and features chicken, sage & onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, Cheddar cheese and cranberry & red onion relish with onion gravy in a baguette.

There’s also the Festive Flatbread which stars sage & onion style chicken mayo with sweetcure bacon and a cranberry & red onion relish loaded into a flatbread.

So if any of this tickles your fancy, then be sure to get down to Greggs from November 6.