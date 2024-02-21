Search icon

Entertainment

21st Feb 2024

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Stephen Porzio

Directed by one of the action movie kings, it’s basically a cross between Heat and Speed.

Netflix has just added Ambulance, one of the best action movies of the decade so far, to its library.

Directed by action filmmaking legend Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections). He plays Will, a former U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran living in Los Angeles in desperate need of thousands of dollars to pay for surgery for his wife (Moses Ingram).

As such, he goes to his adoptive brother and longtime criminal, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, the upcoming Road House remake), to ask for money, who winds up talking Will into taking part in a massive bank heist.

However, the robbery winds up going sideways and the brothers get caught in a shootout with police.

In order to flee from the scene, the pair hijack an ambulance, taking a young EMT paramedic (Eiza González) and an injured cop (Jackson White) hostage.

The majority of the movie is the resulting car chase, with Danny and Will trying desperately to evade the LAPD (fronted by Garret Dillahunt) and the FBI (led by Keir O’Donnell) on their tail.

Ambulance is now streaming on Netflix

Essentially a cross between Heat and Speed, Ambulance was released in cinemas back in 2022 to quite positive reviews.

Ranking as Michael Bay’s best reviewed directorial effort on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned praise for its high concept premise, its near non-stop action, its great performances and its humour.

You can read some of these glowing reviews Ambulance received right here:

Associated Press: “González keeps the antic Ambulance grounded. But more than anyone, Gyllenhaal, as a cheerful, nearly unhinged thief in a cashmere turtleneck, is having a grand time. He’s the manic engine driving Ambulance.”

Chicago Reader: “It’s easily Bay’s best work in several years, refusing to slow down its frenetic pace for even a moment.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “After endless mugs of freeze-dried decaf, Ambulance is the real-deal triple espresso.”

Now Toronto: “Jake Gyllenhaal gives a jacked up, wildly charming and hilarious performance as if he’s trying to level up for Michael Bay, the maestro of mayhem. Theirs is a perfectly unhinged marriage.”

Vulture: “This is exactly the kind of ridiculousness I can get behind.”

Ambulance is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now. You can also check out JOE’s interview with Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal right here:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Darts

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

By Charlie Herbert

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

breathtaking

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

By Stephen Porzio

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

jordan north

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

TV

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

By Nina McLaughlin

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

breathtaking

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

By Stephen Porzio

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

jordan north

Jordan North revealed as new host of Capital Breakfast show

By Charlie Herbert

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes purchase of stake in Manchester United

By Callum Boyle

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories