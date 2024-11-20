Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Delicious news

Baileys fans have been left delighted after learning the brand has launched a new flavour just in time for the festive season.

Although some may argue that Baileys is already chocolate flavoured, this isn’t exactly the case.

The delicious beverage is a mix of Irish dairy cream, rich chocolate and vanilla flavours, which all come together to create the unique flavour that is Baileys.

“Perfect for treating yourself or loved ones, this new blend combines the rich, velvety taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream with smooth Belgian chocolate to create the perfect holiday drink,” the brand said of their new launch.

“Whether sipped neat, in a cosy Baileys Mocha Martini, or drizzled over festive desserts, this luscious new liqueur is crafted to elevate cosy nights in or add a touch of luxury to holiday gatherings, making Baileys Chocolate the ideal treat for the indulgent moments that make the season special.”

You will be able to grab a bottle for yourself for just £16.50. It is available at both Tesco and Amazon.

Make sure you know how dispose of the drink properly

Once the fun is over, make sure you don’t get caught out by a common error that can leave you out of pocket.

A massive warning has been issued to those who have leftover Baileys from Christmas. And no, the warning isn’t about a banging head or about the expiry date.

While many who are on the dry will pour their alcohol down the sink, trade experts have warned that doing so with Baileys can “wreak havoc” to your home.

A tradesman at MyBuilder.com explained to the Irish Mirror: “Cream liqueur drinks, such as the popular Christmas favourite, Baileys, can be a problem for your plumbing at Christmas. While it may be delicious to drink, it doesn’t keep for long and often ends up down the sink.

“However, this sort of beverage should never be disposed of in this way. Cream liqueurs have a large fat content and as such fall into the category of FOG (Fats, Oils, and Greases). FOG should never go down the sink, as it sticks to pipes and can cause blockages. It’s also responsible for ‘fatbergs’ in our sewers.”

If you end up with one of these blockages, well it’ll be you thats forking out for your pipes to be repaired, and who needs that in January.

Instead, the Mirror reports that the best way to dispose of Baileys is to seal it in a container and pop it in the general waste.