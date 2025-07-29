Search icon

Food

29th Jul 2025

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

Joseph Loftus

She did not hold back

An American tourist has absolutely rinsed British food after taking a holiday to the UK and visiting some of our national culinary delights, Wetherspoons and Toby Carvery.

24-year-old Charlie went viral on TikTok after sharing her opinions on some of best loved ‘restaurants’ in a now-deleted video.

Taking to TikTok, the social media user explained: “It’s been really popular to s*** on British food in the last year and I am here to tell you it’s not wrong.”

The foodie checked out Wetherspoons, Nando’s, Toby Carvery, and even a Chinese takeaway, however she was left absolutely sickened by just about everything she tried, labelling it “unseasoned trash” and “all terrible”.

In her video, she said: “I went to the UK. I had a variety of food while I was there. I was shown around by natives. So for all you Brits out there, I did go to Wetherspoons. I did go to Toby’s. I did have a ‘proper Chinese’, all terrible.

“Wetherspoons is like the British Chilis, or the British Applebees. It’s a chain restaurant. It’s nothing special. I did go to a Toby’s. If you’ve ever been to a Golden Corral, that’s the best I can explain it. If you’ve ever been to a Brazilian steakhouse in the US, then Toby’s doesn’t even compare. It doesn’t even touch it.

“And I know that Toby’s is like bare minimum for a carvery, but like bro. British people say that we don’t have carvery’s but we literally do and they’re better than probably anything they can ever imagine.”

Talking of Nandos, Charlie said: “It’s not that special. We have one in Miami. Next time you’re in Florida, just like go visit it. It’s really nothing great. But I will tell you that that’s the only thing that I could eat consistently in the UK. Everything else is a f****** gamble. Y’all don’t use seasonings. I don’t give a f***. Y’all just don’t use them.”

Charlie then explained that she didn’t have Indian food in the UK which she knows is supposed to be really good, however she claimed that Chinese food, or at least the Chinese food she had in England was, in her words, “suicide”.

She added: “That’s the only word for it. It’s not good. I had all the classic sh**. Not even the worst Chinese food I’ve had in America could compare to the awfulness. It’s really as bad as you think.”

Damn.

Topics:

American,UK,Wetherspoons

RELATED ARTICLES

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

Affiliate

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

By Stephen Hurrell

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

Australia

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Alcohol

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Food

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Nina McLaughlin

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

Asda

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

By Dan Seddon

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Actor

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

By Sammi Minion

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

Adidas

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories