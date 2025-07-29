American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

She did not hold back

An American tourist has absolutely rinsed British food after taking a holiday to the UK and visiting some of our national culinary delights, Wetherspoons and Toby Carvery.

24-year-old Charlie went viral on TikTok after sharing her opinions on some of best loved ‘restaurants’ in a now-deleted video.

Taking to TikTok, the social media user explained: “It’s been really popular to s*** on British food in the last year and I am here to tell you it’s not wrong.”

The foodie checked out Wetherspoons, Nando’s, Toby Carvery, and even a Chinese takeaway, however she was left absolutely sickened by just about everything she tried, labelling it “unseasoned trash” and “all terrible”.

In her video, she said: “I went to the UK. I had a variety of food while I was there. I was shown around by natives. So for all you Brits out there, I did go to Wetherspoons. I did go to Toby’s. I did have a ‘proper Chinese’, all terrible.

“Wetherspoons is like the British Chilis, or the British Applebees. It’s a chain restaurant. It’s nothing special. I did go to a Toby’s. If you’ve ever been to a Golden Corral, that’s the best I can explain it. If you’ve ever been to a Brazilian steakhouse in the US, then Toby’s doesn’t even compare. It doesn’t even touch it.

“And I know that Toby’s is like bare minimum for a carvery, but like bro. British people say that we don’t have carvery’s but we literally do and they’re better than probably anything they can ever imagine.”

Talking of Nandos, Charlie said: “It’s not that special. We have one in Miami. Next time you’re in Florida, just like go visit it. It’s really nothing great. But I will tell you that that’s the only thing that I could eat consistently in the UK. Everything else is a f****** gamble. Y’all don’t use seasonings. I don’t give a f***. Y’all just don’t use them.”

Charlie then explained that she didn’t have Indian food in the UK which she knows is supposed to be really good, however she claimed that Chinese food, or at least the Chinese food she had in England was, in her words, “suicide”.

She added: “That’s the only word for it. It’s not good. I had all the classic sh**. Not even the worst Chinese food I’ve had in America could compare to the awfulness. It’s really as bad as you think.”

Damn.