Aldi launches bottomless pigs-in-blankets restaurant

Terrible time to be a sausage wrapped in bacon

The Christmas dinner, a bastion of British Christmas culture and the highlight for many of the festive period.

Featuring on this plate of succulent goodness includes a meat of choice, roasties, stuffing, veggies, gravy and of course the humble pig in blanket.

What makes the porky pig in blanket so special is its rarity, only making appearances at Christmas time – and tasting unbelievably good.

Now Aldi have decided to capitalise on the nation’s hunger for pig on pig action as they bring back their popular pop-up all-you-can-eat pigs-in-blankets restaurant.

The restaurant will offer a range of flavours including the world’s first footlong vegan pig in blanket.

According to a study by Perspectus Global, Aldi claim 668 million pigs in blankets will be consumed over the festive period, enough for 11.2 per person.

Last year Aldi’s Bottomless Pigs in Blankets Restaurant served up over 10,000 pigs in blankets to hundreds of hungry visitors with this year set to be bigger and better with new arrivals such as the aforementioned Footlong Vegan Pig in Blanket, a Pig in Blanket Roulette, and even Loaded Yorkshire Sliders.

The popular restaurant returns this year. Credit: Aldi

The sliders feature a pig in blanket resting on a pork stuffing ball and cradled between two Yorkshire puddings while the roulette is, unsurprisingly, a trial by fire, featuring piggies ranging from normal to ‘grim reaper hot’ levels.

Guests will have the chance to pig out on six succulent courses of the festive favourite, plus a bottomless supply of classic Pigs in Blankets and a welcome drink for just £5, with all proceeds going to charity platform Neighbourly.

Some of the flavours on offer include Aldi’s Truffle Chipolata Pigs in Blankets, Honey & Ginger Candy Cane Pigs in Blankets and Cheese in Blankets.

The pop-up restaurant will be located in Shoreditch, London, at a133 Bethnal Green Road, from Friday 29 November to Saturday 30 November.