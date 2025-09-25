Search icon

25th Sep 2025

This game-changing workout watch lasts 21 days on a single charge

Jonny Yates

This game-changing workout watch lasts 21 days on a single charge

You can get £30 off the new smartwatch

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Huawei’s latest smartwatch is going to be a hit with cyclists and fitness fanatics as it works hard during workouts – without comprising style or function.

The new Huawei Watch GT 6 Series blends premium design with advanced, innovative technology.

Some of its highlights include ground-breaking pro-level cycling metrics, and enhanced outdoor sports experiences so you can get detailed data for every workout.

Another top perk is its ultra-long battery life, offering up to three weeks on a single charge – yes, a whole 21 days of charge.

The tech giant has released both a Standard and Pro model of its smartwatch series, the Standard model starts from £229 and the Pro model from £329, but you can currently get £30 off online.

This is available until 30 October and you just need to use the code ‘A30OFFGT6’ during checkout.

The watch has ground-breaking cycling metrics.

Plus if you purchase the watch online, you can also get a bundle with Huawei’s FreeArc headphones (priced at £99 on their own) for £259 or £359 for the GT 6 or GT 6 Pro.

The timepiece offers a variety of colour options with the 41mm Standard edition available in purple, gold, white, black and brown, while the 46mm Standard edition is available in green, black and brown.

For those looking to purchase the Pro model they can choose from titanium, brown or black.

Other features of the Pro model include the elevated timing bezel for a sleeker look, and a vibrant 1.47-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 3000 nits peak brightness for crystal-clear visibility even in direct sunlight.

There’s also plenty of strap options, including fluoroelastomer, composite woven, vegan leather, and Milanese straps, for style that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

To shop the Huawei Watch GT 6 Series head to the website here.

