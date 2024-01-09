Search icon

Entertainment

09th Jan 2024

Viewers say resurfaced Bullseye clip of presenter roasting contestant ‘would never be aired today’

Charlie Herbert

Viewers say resurfaced Bullseye clip of presenter roasting contestant 'would never be aired today'

‘The switchboards would melt’

People have been left shocked by an old clip from Bullseye which would “make Ofcom faint” if it was aired today.

The darts-themed gameshow was one of the biggest show’s on television during its run from 1981 to 1995 on ITV, regularly pulling in more than 15 million viewers.

Hosted by the late Jim Bowen, it saw three teams of two contestants take part. Each team was made up of an amateur darts player who would throw darts at a board to hit a quizzing category, and a trivia expert who would then answer a question from that category.

Affectionately known as ‘Bullie’, the show was famous for its prizes, which would often be as big as a caravan or speedboat, and catchphrases.

As host, Bowen was much-loved by viewers and was a huge part of the show’s popularity, but – like with a lot of things from the 80s – his sense of humour would probably get a bit of criticism in 2024.

And people have been left shocked by one clip in which he roasts a woman who is on the show as a contestant.

He starts off by asking her where she’s from, to which she says “Hampton.”

Bowen says: “Hampton. You play in the darts team. What’s the name of the team?”

The woman explains that she plays for Beveree, which is also the local football club.

Bowen continues: “Tell us, you went on a sponsored slim, didn’t you?” before adding: “How much do you owe?”

The joke did get a laugh from the audience, with Bowen immediately apologising to the woman. But he wasn’t done there, as he turned his attention to her teammate.

Pointing at her striped dress, he said: “That’s very unkind of me, that. I knew they were good sports – has to be, wearing a dress like that.

“Lovely to have you both with us.”

Both contestants seemed to take the joke in good faith and couldn’t help but laugh along with Bowen.

The clip recently resurfaced on X, and prompted shock from viewers.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote: “Ofcom would faint!”

Another said: “Imagine this happening today. The switchboards would melt.”

“I remember this at the time and fell off the settee laughing… wouldn’t happen today there would be an uproar,” a third commented.

A fourth defended Bowen saying: “I’m called an old grump nowadays but to put back that smile & laughter is comedy, nothing malicious just good comedy.”

There are reportedly plans for a Bullie reboot featuring Paddy McGuinness as host, which would come off the back of a surge in the popularity of darts following Luke Littler’s heroics.

A source told the Sun: “ITV is already in discussions to bring back Bullseye after this year’s final drew in the event’s highest viewership in history.

“It’s early days, but ITV think it could be hugely successful.

“There are even plans to bring back the speedboat top prize — even if contestants live in a landlocked place, which often happened during Bullseye’s heyday.

“They think Paddy, with his Lancashire roots like Jim, would be the perfect person to host.”

Related links:

Luke Littler could become the face of Iceland’s frozen doner meat

People call for Ricky Gervais to return for Golden Globes as this year’s opening monologue is booed

Topics:

bullseye,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

david soul

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

By Charlie Herbert

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

Mindhunter

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

John Wick 3 will see him fighting ninjas as more plot details are revealed

Film

John Wick 3 will see him fighting ninjas as more plot details are revealed

By Paul Moore

VIDEO: Here’s how all Adam Sandler’s films are connected

Adam Sandler

VIDEO: Here’s how all Adam Sandler’s films are connected

By Kevin Beirne

Enjoying these two songs means that you are more likely to be a possible psychopath

Mental Health

Enjoying these two songs means that you are more likely to be a possible psychopath

By Rory Cashin

Movie Premieres Unlimited is the most perfect shot of 1990s movie nostalgia

Movie Premieres Unlimited

Movie Premieres Unlimited is the most perfect shot of 1990s movie nostalgia

By Wil Jones

Japanese gameshow combines karaoke with hand jobs…no, really

Japan

Japanese gameshow combines karaoke with hand jobs…no, really

By JOE

One of the best children’s television shows OF ALL TIME is getting its own movie

Hey Arnold!

One of the best children’s television shows OF ALL TIME is getting its own movie

By Darragh Berry

Arsenal and Real Madrid to rival Man United for two Everton stars

Amadou Onana

Arsenal and Real Madrid to rival Man United for two Everton stars

By Patrick McCarry

Chelsea home kit for 2024-25 has been ‘leaked’ and fans aren’t happy

Chelsea

Chelsea home kit for 2024-25 has been ‘leaked’ and fans aren’t happy

By Callum Boyle

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

Johnny Depp

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

By Jack Peat

Naked Attraction host forced to intervene after contestant goes too far

Channel 4

Naked Attraction host forced to intervene after contestant goes too far

By Charlie Herbert

Luke Littler could become the face of Iceland’s frozen doner meat

Darts

Luke Littler could become the face of Iceland’s frozen doner meat

By Callum Boyle

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

PICS: Seamus Coleman went above and beyond for Everton fans after FA Cup win

Everton

PICS: Seamus Coleman went above and beyond for Everton fans after FA Cup win

By Patrick McCarry

The Queen once saved Snoop Dogg from being kicked out of the UK

Life

The Queen once saved Snoop Dogg from being kicked out of the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Michelin-starred chef creates mouthwatering desserts using Skittles

Food

Michelin-starred chef creates mouthwatering desserts using Skittles

By Jack Peat

Rafael van der Vaart makes winning start to darts career before second round defeat

Darts

Rafael van der Vaart makes winning start to darts career before second round defeat

By Darragh Murphy

The Sun sparks outrage by targeting Leo Varadkar again

Brexit

The Sun sparks outrage by targeting Leo Varadkar again

By Carl Kinsella

Arsenal fans don’t react well to missing out on Gonzalo Higuain

Arsenal

Arsenal fans don’t react well to missing out on Gonzalo Higuain

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories