The Pogues set to miss out on Christmas No1 to unexpected group

The Pogues are no longer the favourites for Christmas number one

Shane MacGowan and The Pogues look they’re going to be pipped at the post in the race for this year’s Christmas number one – thanks to a group of TikTok stars.

Despite being one of the nation’s most-loved festive tunes, The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’, which also features Kirsty MacColl, has never reached Christmas number one in the Official Chart.

After Shane MacGowan’s death last month, many called for the song to reach the festive top spot in memory of The Pogues frontman.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Mary Clarke said it “would be nice” if the song could finally reach the coveted top spot this year in honour of her late husband, whose birthday was on Christmas Day.

She added: “It should be the Christmas No 1, it absolutely should. I am very much in favour of that.”

But it looks like the song may once again miss out on the top spot, with a group of TikTokers now the favourites to claim this year’s crown.

The group of UK influencers have come together as the Creator Universe and recorded a cover of Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.’

All profits from the song will be going to the Trussell Trust, which works to stop hunger and poverty in the UK.

In recent years, Ladbaby’s Christmas songs have raised money for the charity.

After MacGowan’s passing, bookies had The Pogues as heavy favourites to land this year’s Christmas number one, but now Creator Universe are the favourites, the Sun reports.

A spokesperson for William Hill said: “The Pogues were previously considered a shoo-in to claim their first ever Christmas Number One after Shane MacGowan’s passing last month, but have seen their place at the top of the betting snatched from them by the TikTok Creator Universe.

“The band were 1/6 to top the Christmas charts with us as early as last week but are now the second favourites at 5/4, with the Creator Universe our narrow 8/11 frontrunners.”

The Christmas number one will be announced on Friday, December 23.

