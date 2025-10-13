The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with original cast keen to reprise roles

Ooh, friends

Legendary sitcom The Inbetweeners is reportedly set to return, with the original cast members keen to get back on board.

Production company Banijay UK has struck a deal with Fudge Park Productions, which is the company founded by the show’s creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

The pair have said that the deal “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends),” they added.

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, said: “I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of ‘The Inbetweeners’ with them.

“They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audience old and new so I can’t wait to get going.”

Banijay added that the deal “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage”.

The news of the deal comes after original cast members showed they were keen to reprise their roles.

Joe Thomas, 41, who was known for playing Simon, said last year that all four of the leading cast members would be keen to return.

“It’s happened in various forms,” he said about talks of a reboot.

“All of us feel it would be nice to do,” he added.

“We’re all still around,” he continued.

“We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other.

“And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”