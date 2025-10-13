Search icon

Entertainment

13th Oct 2025

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with original cast keen to reprise roles

Nina McLaughlin

Ooh, friends

Legendary sitcom The Inbetweeners is reportedly set to return, with the original cast members keen to get back on board.

Production company Banijay UK has struck a deal with Fudge Park Productions, which is the company founded by the show’s creators, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

The pair have said that the deal “paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends (ooh, friends),” they added.

Patrick Holland, CEO of Banijay UK, said: “I have worked with Damon and Iain on a number of Fudge Park projects over the years and was delighted to pick up the conversation about the future of ‘The Inbetweeners’ with them.

“They have an infectious creative vision for the brand which will resonate with audience old and new so I can’t wait to get going.”

Banijay added that the deal “unlocks the rights and potential to bring The Inbetweeners back for new audiences across a range of platforms including film, TV and stage”.

The news of the deal comes after original cast members showed they were keen to reprise their roles.

Joe Thomas, 41, who was known for playing Simon, said last year that all four of the leading cast members would be keen to return.

“It’s happened in various forms,” he said about talks of a reboot.

“All of us feel it would be nice to do,” he added.

“We’re all still around,” he continued.

“We’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other.

“And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

Topics:

Joe Thomas,the inbetweeners,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

Family Guy

Family Guy confirm they have killed off major character after 23 seasons

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 469

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 469

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

Horror

The best dog movie of the year is finally available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

big brother

Reason Big Brother contestant George Gilbert removed from house ‘revealed’

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

By JOE

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

Drugs

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

By Harry Warner

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

News

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

By Harry Warner

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

Gaza

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

America

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

By Harry Warner

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

EU

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

By Harry Warner

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

America

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

By Harry Warner

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

News

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

By Harry Warner

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Load more stories