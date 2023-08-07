The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87

One of Hollywood’s greatest directors has passed away

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Friedkin, best known for directing “The French Connection” and horror classic “The Exorcist,” died Monday.

His death was confirmed to Variety by Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of Friedkin’s wife Sherry Lansing.

William Friedkin, director of ‘The Exorcist’, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. pic.twitter.com/6H4yz9HKX9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 7, 2023

His final film, ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’, starring Kiefer Sutherland, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Widely regarded as one of the most daring and influential directors of his generation, started his career in 1965 with Good Times, a film that received largely negative reviews.

Then in 1972, his big break came when he won the Academy Award for best director for his film ‘The French Connection’ in 1972.

The film has since come to be viewed as one of the greatest ever made, and is still a huge influence on many directors after Friedman.

He was nominated for the same award for The Exorcist in 1974, a film often cited as one of, if not the, best horror movie of all time.

Both ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist’ were also nominated for Best Picture.

Since the news of his death was announced, figures from across the world of cinema have paid tribute to Friedman.

Actor Elijah Wood described him as a “a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever.”

Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin pic.twitter.com/sXppoS0FVK — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 7, 2023

Related links:

‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion globally just 17 days after being released

Chuck Norris confirms he wants to appear in Dodgeball 2