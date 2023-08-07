Search icon

Entertainment

07th Aug 2023

The Exorcist director William Friedkin dies aged 87

Charlie Herbert

William Friedkin dies at the age of 87

One of Hollywood’s greatest directors has passed away

Oscar-winning director William Friedkin, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Friedkin, best known for directing “The French Connection” and horror classic “The Exorcist,” died Monday.

His death was confirmed to Variety by Chapman University dean Stephen Galloway, a friend of Friedkin’s wife Sherry Lansing.

His final film, ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’, starring Kiefer Sutherland, is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month.

Widely regarded as one of the most daring and influential directors of his generation, started his career in 1965 with Good Times, a film that received largely negative reviews.

Then in 1972, his big break came when he won the Academy Award for best director for his film ‘The French Connection’ in 1972.

The film has since come to be viewed as one of the greatest ever made, and is still a huge influence on many directors after Friedman.

He was nominated for the same award for The Exorcist in 1974, a film often cited as one of, if not the, best horror movie of all time.

Both ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist’ were also nominated for Best Picture.

Since the news of his death was announced, figures from across the world of cinema have paid tribute to Friedman.

Actor Elijah Wood described him as a “a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever.”

Related links:

‘Barbie’ surpasses $1 billion globally just 17 days after being released

Chuck Norris confirms he wants to appear in Dodgeball 2

Topics:

Film,The Exorcist,william friedkin

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 358

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 358

By Charlie Herbert

The cancelled Batman film was reportedly ‘f**king awesome’

Batman

The cancelled Batman film was reportedly ‘f**king awesome’

By Rory Cashin

People are losing their minds at trailer for killer sloth horror film

Film

People are losing their minds at trailer for killer sloth horror film

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Chris Hemsworth uses this HIIT workout to get into superhero shape

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth uses this HIIT workout to get into superhero shape

By Alex Roberts

Spotify to pull Neil Young music after he slammed Joe Rogan podcast

Covid-19

Spotify to pull Neil Young music after he slammed Joe Rogan podcast

By Charlie Herbert

The trailer for this new battle-rap movie produced by Eminem looks brilliant

8 Mile

The trailer for this new battle-rap movie produced by Eminem looks brilliant

By Rudi Kinsella

Kevin Hart responds to The Rock’s baby picture with hilarious new photoshop

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart responds to The Rock’s baby picture with hilarious new photoshop

By Wayne Farry

Dave Bautista wonders if he is too ‘unattractive’ to star in a rom-com

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista wonders if he is too ‘unattractive’ to star in a rom-com

By Stephen Porzio

Amazing news, as Rick and Morty season four has already started production

Rick And Morty

Amazing news, as Rick and Morty season four has already started production

By Wil Jones

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

Ali G

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

By Steve Hopkins

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

By Joseph Loftus

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

Football

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Herbert

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

Business

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

By Jack Peat

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

big brother

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

By Charlie Herbert

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Theresa May dances her way onstage to ABBA at Tory party conference

Conservative Party

Theresa May dances her way onstage to ABBA at Tory party conference

By Kyle Picknell

Tom Hanks was asked if he remembered words to rap from 1988 movie Big and he didn’t disappoint

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks was asked if he remembered words to rap from 1988 movie Big and he didn’t disappoint

By Steve Hopkins

Former Premier League ref claims he was told to lie about seeing controversial incidents

Premier League

Former Premier League ref claims he was told to lie about seeing controversial incidents

By Kevin Beirne

Work and Pensions Secretary sings ‘I’ve had the time of my life’ on eve of historic benefit cuts

Boris Johnson

Work and Pensions Secretary sings ‘I’ve had the time of my life’ on eve of historic benefit cuts

By Ava Evans

School in lockdown after ‘teacher stabbed by student’

Education

School in lockdown after ‘teacher stabbed by student’

By Steve Hopkins

Football fans have mixed responses to FIFA 17’s choice of cover stars

Anthony Martial

Football fans have mixed responses to FIFA 17’s choice of cover stars

By Tom Victor

Load more stories