Perfect Christmas viewing

The best Christmas film of all time is on TV today, so set your timers and settle in for a great festive treat.

It’s A Wonderful Life, Frank Capra’s classic from 1946, is on Channel 4 today at 4.30pm.

The movie depicts an angel (Henry Travers) sent from Heaven on Christmas Eve to help businessman (James Stewart) by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

The five-time Oscar-nominated epic was directed by Frank Capra, and is regularly referred to as one of the best movies ever made.

In 2020, Radio Times readers voted it as the all-time great Christmas film.

James Stewart received his third Best Actor Oscar nomination when he took on the role of George Bailey, a benevolent banker who sacrifices his life’s dreams in order to help his community.

So don’t miss out on this absolute banger.