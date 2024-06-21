Search icon

Entertainment

21st Jun 2024

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Ryan Price

The hit satirical show is currently rolling out it’s fourth season.

Conservatives are just starting to clock-on to the fact that they are the butt of most of the jokes in the hit Prime Video series The Boys.

The show has been running for four seasons, and creator Eric Kripke has publicly stated that next season will be it’s fifth and final instalment.

The story is set in a world where superheroes are far from the infallible beings other franchises make them out to be, and are instead highly corrupt, with a group named The Boys working to expose said corruption and take down the nefarious company managing the ‘supes’ – Vought – as well as the psychopathic big bad character, Homelander.

Kripke expertly uses the character of Homelander to expose the unabashed populism of disgraced US president Donald Trump, much to the unawareness of ‘Honest Don’s’ supporters.

In an infamous episode of season one of The Boys, the caped “hero” intervenes in an airline hijacking by Islamist terrorists, vapourising the attackers only to leave the passengers to plummet to their deaths once he realises that the pilot has already been executed and calculates that the hostages’ lives are not worth his time to save.

Rather than grieving their loss or confessing his cowardice, Homelander instead sees an opportunity, telling the news media the tragedy could have been averted if superheroes were accepted into the US military hierarchy and given prominence within its chain of command.

The actions of Homelander are reminiscent of the callous disregard, insensitivity and naked self-interest that Trump has exhibited on multiple occasions.

In 2022, a subreddit centred around the show fell into chaos around one particular character’s politics.

Under a post titled Was really liking Blue Hawk until the end of his speech, one user wrote: “Not surprising since it seems the writers of this show don’t do anything but browse Twitter. But he was extremely based until they took the cliché route.”

Series three introduces us to Blue Hawk, a white ‘supe’ accused of racism after over-patrolling Black neighbourhoods and killing an unarmed Black man.

After delivering a half-hearted apology to a community centre following the incident, where one heckler responded with “Black lives matter”, the superhero responded with “all lives matter”.

Again, this was reflective of the behaviours of Trump supporters and several right-wing factions of American politics in recent years, and not everyone clocked on to the satire.

Now, after four seasons, the right-wingers whom the show has been consistently taking aim at, are finally coming to the realisation that their favourite show is mocking them.

The overt satire of reactionary conservatism has caught up with them, and they’re unleasing their fury online.

One user commented: “The Boys Season 4 got a woke jab right through the heart. I’m not sure it can survive this level of overt corporate idiocy.”

Another posted: “The Boys is a good show but watching people on here figure out The Boys was making fun of them the whole time is an even better show.”

One other user wrote: “It took some people 4 seasons to realize The Boys was making fun of them the whole time.”

Related Links:

The Boys’ showrunner thinks Donald Trump supporters miss the point of the show

The Boys’ showrunner says the Marvel films are ‘dangerous’ to society

The Boys fans loved the massive climatic showdown with Stormfront

One of the best and most timely shows on TV has finally returned to screens

Topics:

Entertainment,Prime Video,right-wing,The Boys,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

Arrested

Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami

By Ryan Price

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

celebrity

Celine Dion cries as she videos herself trying to sing

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

Netflix

Netflix viewers just discovering extremely X-rated series that’s flying up Top 10

By Charlie Herbert

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

Film

People label Grease ‘misogynistic’ and ‘problematic’ after rewatching

By Charlie Herbert

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A very fun dystopian action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

Don't Breathe

Prime Video has just added one of the best modern thriller movies

By Stephen Porzio

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

Food

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

By Charlie Herbert

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories