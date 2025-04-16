Search icon

Television

16th Apr 2025

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Dan Seddon

Changes are being considered for 2027

If you’re a TV licence dodger or streaming service subscriber, we have some potentially expensive news.

The annual fee, which was put in place to feed the foundational stability of the BBC in 1946, recently jumped up by £5 from its original £169.50.

Now £174.50 is a good old chunk of change, equating to £14.50 per month, but as things stand you only need to pay it if you want to watch live TV or log in to BBC iPlayer.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+ subscribers of course have their own payments to worry about, but due to the streaming boom and viewers moving away from more traditional avenues of entertainment, the BBC is feeling the financial strain and may soon drag the likes of Netflix into a new model.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM OCTOBER 16: A view of the BBC iplayer logo on a screen on October 16, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

The existing royal charter will expire in 2027 and now there’s whispers of “modernising” how the public broadcaster is supported.

According to The Express, sources have hinted that the government is considering forcing streaming subscribers to contribute to the licence fees, while there’s also talk of charging BBC Radio listeners or even introducing advertisements on its channels.

UK Culture Minister Sir Chris Bryant has reiterated the importance of licence fees, in that they create “massive” budgets for domestic productions.

“I do want the streamers to come here. Tom Cruise has made massive investments in the UK,” he told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee at the start of this year.

“But I also want us to have a system where a British production company is commissioned by others to make something that where the Intellectual Property (IP), or some of the IP, remains with the production company. I kind of want a bit of both.”

Change is coming.

Topics:

Amazon Prime Video,BBC,Netflix,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

big brother

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

By Dan Seddon

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Football

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

amanda bynes

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

By Dan Seddon

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Airplane

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

By JOE

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Arsenal

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Load more stories