03rd Mar 2024

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

Ryan Price

Last night’s event will go down as one to remember after a historic six wins for one artist.

Australian icon Kylie Minogue delivered a memorable performance during last night’s Brit Awards in London, on a night where pop star Raye made history by winning six awards.

The biggest night in British music took place yesterday at a packed out O2 Arena, with three new hosts taking to the stage for the first time.

Capital’s Roman Kemp, BBC Radio’s Clara Amfo and Love Island host Maya Jama all shared the responsibility of presenting the event, while stars such as Dua Lipa, Raye and Ellie Goulding turned heads on the red carpet.

It turned out to be London singer-songwriter Raye’s night as she dominated the ceremony by winning six separate awards.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The 26-year-old won Best Songwriter, Best R&B Artist, Best New Artist, Artist of the Year, Best New Album and Song of the Year for her hit Escapism featuring 070 Shake.

She is the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year in 42 years of the annual event.

The solo artist, who departed from her record company a couple of years ago following a creativity clash, told viewers: “I don’t really know what to say, thank you to my team, I’ve always wanted to say thank you to my team.”

She added: “You just don’t understand what this means to me. I’m ugly crying on national television.

“All I ever wanted to be was an artist, and now I’m an artist with an album of the year. Thank you so much, this is too much – come on Grandma, let’s go.”

While the newcomer enjoyed the most success last night, everyone was left talking about the appearance of superstar Kylie Minogue, who performed a medley of her biggest hits before being honoured with the Global Icon award.

The 55-year-old paid homage to her Aussie roots by taking part in a ‘shoey’, aka drinking from a shoe, alongside host Roman Kemp.

She’s far from the first pop star to perform the ‘tradition’, with the likes of Harry Styles also taking on the challenge in the past.

With a puzzled expression on her face, it was clear Kylie didn’t quite know why she was doing it, with fellow host Maya Jama later joking that Roman has ‘athlete’s foot’.

Kemp, son of Spandau Ballet singer Martin Kemp, had a lot to say on the night, and had people talking after his subtle swipe at Formula One boss Christian Horner.

The Red Bull Racing manager has been under the cosh in recent weeks following sexual misconduct accusations from a former employee.

He was cleared of any wrongdoing during an internal investigation during the week, but leaked WhatsApp messages and difficulties with wife and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell have kept him under the spotlight.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

When joking around with a guest, who had a compass tattooed on his head, Kemp said it was ‘busier than Red Bulls’ press office’ at the ceremony.

Other winners at last night’s glamorous event included Dua Lipa, who took home the award for Best Pop Act, while electronic group Jungle won the Best British Group award.

