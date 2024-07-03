Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jul 2024

Phillip Schofield tipped for TV return on major breakfast show

Charlie Herbert

‘ITV needs Schofield a whole lot more than Schofield needs ITV’

Phillip Schofield could be set to return to daytime TV, with the presenter tipped to replace Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain.

Schofield hasn’t been involved in television since he resigned from ITV after admitting to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a colleague during his time as This Morning presenter.

However, he could be in line to return to presenting duties as part of the broadcaster’s flagship morning news show, Good Morning Britain.

According to PR guru Edward Coram James, Schofield could “regain his moniker” as the king of daytime TV.”

He told Woman’s Own magazine: “If they [ITV daytime] are to stand even the slightest chance of remaining relevant, they will need all of the help and pulling power that they can get. Schofield has always proven himself to be popular.”

“He’s now proven himself to be flexible and disciplined. Attributes that will be absolutely crucial for the likes of ITV in the years ahead and attributes that ITV showed a total lack of in the way that they handled the initial scandal.”

James went on to suggested that “ITV needs Schofield a whole lot more than Schofield needs ITV,” the Express reports.

During his time as Good Morning Britain, Madeley’s outspoken approach has often landed him in hot water.

Last October, he sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints due to his questioning towards British Palestinian MP Layla Moran. This was the second most complained about episode of 2023, and the presenter ended up apologising.

PR expert Dom Aldworth wondered whether incidents such as this might encourage Madeley to step away from his role on GMB.

He said: “If [Richard] feels his stint on Good Morning Britain no longer brings him enjoyment and the comments from fans become too much, we could see him step away from the role and use this time to focus on something else.”

Schofield stepped down from his role as This Morning host and quit ITV after admitting he had lied about the relationship, which he described the affair as “unwise but not illegal.”

This was followed by allegations of a “toxic culture” at This Morning during Schofield’s time as host, although an external review found there was no evidence of this.

Since the scandal, Schofield has not had a role in TV, but recent reports have claimed he is eyeing up a return.

Earlier this year, he was pictured with celebrity pal Declan Donnelly, and a source told the Mirror that the I’m A Celebrity presenter was encouraging Schofield to return to work.

Related links:

Topics:

Good Morning Britain,ITV,Phillip Schofield,Richard Madeley

RELATED ARTICLES

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

Andrew Lincoln

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

By Charlie Herbert

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Historical drama is being hailed as ‘best film of all time’ by viewers

Cinema

Historical drama is being hailed as ‘best film of all time’ by viewers

By Harry Warner

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Feet

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

By Charlie Herbert

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

Footage appears to show Portugal fan being assaulted by stewards

Football

Footage appears to show Portugal fan being assaulted by stewards

By Zoe Hodges

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

groom

Groom ‘fighting for his life’ after being shot twice in head at his own wedding

By Ryan Price

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A relentlessly tense thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Turkey star could miss quarter-final after making ‘banned nationalist gesture’ in Austria match

Football

Turkey star could miss quarter-final after making ‘banned nationalist gesture’ in Austria match

By Harry Warner

Mum admits giving terminally ill son lethal dose of morphine to ‘quietly end his life’

assisted dying

Mum admits giving terminally ill son lethal dose of morphine to ‘quietly end his life’

By Ryan Price

The last of the Busby Babes, Jeff Whitefoot has died aged 90

The last of the Busby Babes, Jeff Whitefoot has died aged 90

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Clive Tyldesley reveals his mother died while he was at Euro 2024

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals his mother died while he was at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

jay slater

Jay Slater’s mum issues new statement after search for missing teenager ends

By Ryan Price

Historical drama is being hailed as ‘best film of all time’ by viewers

Cinema

Historical drama is being hailed as ‘best film of all time’ by viewers

By Harry Warner

Greece becomes first European country to introduce six day working week

Greece

Greece becomes first European country to introduce six day working week

By Zoe Hodges

Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

Cars

Every UK driver urged to act ‘sooner rather than later’ ahead of 10-week change

By Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Feet

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories