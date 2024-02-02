Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

One of 2024’s biggest action shows is now available to stream at home

Stephen Porzio

It has been called ‘the first must-see show of 2024’.

Prime Video has just added its much-anticipated new action comedy series Mr. & Mrs. Smith to its service.

Based on the hit 2005 blockbuster movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the show follows two lonely strangers (co-creator Donald Glover and Maya Eskrine) who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth and world travels.

The catch, however, is that they are assigned new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

“Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?”

Also featuring in the star-studded cast for the series is Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, John Turturro, Michaela Coel, Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Ron Perlman, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan and Wagner Moura.

And after having had its release delayed due to last year’s Hollywood strikes, all eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith are streaming on Prime Video now and have been rapturously received by critics.

Maya Eskrine and Donald Glover in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which is streaming now on Prime Video

The show currently holds an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is much higher than the original movie’s 60% rating.

Here are some of the positive words critics have had for the new series:

Inverse: “White-hot romance and thrilling action.”

The Observer: “Donald Glover delivers high thrills and high comedy with a series that’s as much about intimacy as it is about espionage.”

NPR: “What a delight to watch something smart and deeply felt that’s also so fizzy and funny. And on top of that, it’s stylish and great-looking.”

RogerEbert.com: “A remarkably easy watch, a fun piece of comfort food programming that alternates unpredictable mystery-of-the-week plotting with increasingly likable characters.”

PerthNow: “In time, maybe this version of Mr & Mrs Smith will come to be the defining one. It certainly deserves to be.”

The Wrap: “The first must-see show of 2024.”

Season one of Mr. & Mrs. Smith is streaming in its entirety right now.

