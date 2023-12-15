Search icon

Entertainment

15th Dec 2023

Netflix viewers work out why subtitles don’t show in Leave the World Behind scene

Charlie Herbert

Spanish woman subtitles leave the world behind

Spoiler warning

Leave the World behind viewers reckon they’ve worked out why there are no subtitles for one particular scene in the Netflix film.

The acclaimed 2020 apocalyptic novel by Rumaan Alam has been turned into a film for Netflix and was released on the platform earlier this month. The movie and features an ace ensemble cast of Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la, and Alam was an executive producer on the project.

The plot synopsis reads: “Amanda (Roberts) and her husband Clay (Hawke) rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs.

“The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

Weird things start to happens such as a giant ship crashing into a beach, hundreds of deer roaming around their rental property and the property’s owners returning in the middle of the night.

The internet and TV then both go out, leaving them all cut off from the outside world whilst it collapses around them.

To try and work out what’s going on, Clay gets in his car and drives into town.

During this, he comes across a panicked woman calling for help on the side of the road.

After pulling up, Clay rolls down his window and tries to find out what’s going on but it turns out the woman is Spanish and can’t speak English.

The language barrier means that the pair just shout over each other in Spanish and English, with Clay eventually giving up and driving off.

Anyone who had the subtitles on whilst watching Leave the World Behind will have noticed that none appear to translate what the woman’s saying, and one person reckons this was a very deliberate move from producers.

Taking to TikTok, they explained: “In the scene where the lady is speaking Spanish to Clay, they purposely didn’t put subtitles to symbolise that we’d be lost without technology.”

Someone else said: “I didn’t even think of another small message of the movie is how language is such a barrier that weakens us too”

And a third added: “It makes sense why they didn’t add the subtitles in English.”

However, if you watch the movie in Spanish, the subtitles do appear, so it seems the film’s makers are being particularly critical of Clay and English speakers for the breakdown in communication.

The full translation of what the woman says is this: “Thank God I found someone.

“I’m trying to get back to my home! I’m lost! I’ve been walking for a while! I need to use your phone! You’re the first person I’ve seen all day! We have to get out of here!

“I just saw a plane that was spraying red gas in the vicinity. I saw some deer, more than 50. They were coming out of the woods. Please! I need to go home, sir. A military plane appeared and fled. There’s no one around! Is it a chemical attack?”

@queenofspace23

For those who asked, this is what the Spanish lady is saying in the creepy Obama movie #leavetheworldbehind #obamamovie #spanishtranslation #illuminati #apocolyapse

♬ original sound – The Queen of Space

So if Clay has known a little bit of Spanish, he may have been able to work out much earlier the scale of the disaster going on around them.

Related links:

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

Netflix dropping Ricky Gervais special on Christmas day that will ‘break the internet’

Topics:

leave the world behind,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Three GTA games are now available to play on Netflix

Gaming

Three GTA games are now available to play on Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

beverly hills cop 4

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

By Charlie Herbert

Leave the World Behind’s ending explained after Netflix viewers call it ‘stupid’

leave the world behind

Leave the World Behind’s ending explained after Netflix viewers call it ‘stupid’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Danny Dyer calls Oswald Mosley a ‘melt’ in clip from his new documentary

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer calls Oswald Mosley a ‘melt’ in clip from his new documentary

By Wil Jones

Scarlett Moffatt had a very awkward moment on last night’s Extra Camp

I'm A Celeb

Scarlett Moffatt had a very awkward moment on last night’s Extra Camp

By Jade Hayden

Piers Morgan hits out at ‘complete berk’ Sam Smith in ‘gender update’

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan hits out at ‘complete berk’ Sam Smith in ‘gender update’

By Steve Hopkins

Smallville actress arrested for alleged sex trafficking

Alison Mack

Smallville actress arrested for alleged sex trafficking

By Wil Jones

Friend of Sophie Gradon says Love Island ‘needs to offer more aftercare’

Love Island

Friend of Sophie Gradon says Love Island ‘needs to offer more aftercare’

By Wil Jones

Heidi Klum dresses as bizarre and terrifying worm for her annual Halloween event

Heidi Klum dresses as bizarre and terrifying worm for her annual Halloween event

By Tobi Akingbade

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

Football

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

By Callum Boyle

Howard Webb says it would be ‘foolish’ to get rid of VAR

Football

Howard Webb says it would be ‘foolish’ to get rid of VAR

By Callum Boyle

Hermès heir is giving his £9bn fortune to his gardener

Hermès heir is giving his £9bn fortune to his gardener

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

Christmas

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 377

By Charlie Herbert

Rennes denied last minute equaliser vs Villarreal by VAR due to little-known rule

Europa League

Rennes denied last minute equaliser vs Villarreal by VAR due to little-known rule

By Callum Boyle

Delivery driver who found British boy who went missing six years ago speaks out

alex batty

Delivery driver who found British boy who went missing six years ago speaks out

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The new Deadpool red band trailer has been released…

Deadpool

The new Deadpool red band trailer has been released…

By Kevin Beirne

Met Office confirms snow is likely in weeks as Britain heads into winter

met office

Met Office confirms snow is likely in weeks as Britain heads into winter

By Kieran Galpin

Stan Collymore sends open letter to Jack Grealish after reports of youngster’s weekend partying

Aston Villa

Stan Collymore sends open letter to Jack Grealish after reports of youngster’s weekend partying

By Simon Lloyd

Newcastle United vs Man United – Starting XIs

Manchester United

Newcastle United vs Man United – Starting XIs

By Nooruddean Choudry

Bebe’s leaked contract shows the stunning amount of money he made at Manchester United

Bebe

Bebe’s leaked contract shows the stunning amount of money he made at Manchester United

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Viewers split over Chris Boardman’s ‘sexist’ comment during Laura Trott and Jason Kenny commentary

2016 Rio Olympics

Viewers split over Chris Boardman’s ‘sexist’ comment during Laura Trott and Jason Kenny commentary

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories