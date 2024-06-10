“Terrific performances across the board.”

Netflix viewers are loving a recently added crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch.

The 2020 series Deadwater Fell, starring David Tennant, was added to the streamer in February, and viewers have been eating it up.

The synopsis of the four-part drama reads: “When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they knew and trusted, cracks appear on the surface of a supposedly idyllic community.”

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Set in a Scottish village, Tennant stars as doctor Tom Kendrick, who lies at the centre of the murder mystery. Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife) and Matthew McNulty (The Terror) also star.

The series originally aired on Channel Four in January 2020, but has since been given a new lease of life after being added to Netflix earlier this year.

Created by Daisy Coulam (Grantchester), Tennant also serves as executive producer of the show.

With a very strong 88% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has been positively likened to the excellent Broadchurch and looks to be a must-watch for fans of British crime dramas.

Here are some of the reviews for the series below.

The Guardian – “I’m finding it an irresistible treat, but these things are essentially alchemical and unpredictable. Broadchurch with freckles – think of it like that if it’ll help. Come on in; the Deadwater’s lovely.”

The Hollywood Reporter – “The four-episode Deadwater Fell from creator Daisy Coulam isn’t really an overhaul of its particular genre, but thanks to entertaining performances and a perspective that steers viewers away from the obvious, it’s a reasonably satisfyingly fast whodunnit.”

London Evening Standard – “Crime dramas have their fashions, and Coulam uses the abstract architecture of Broadchurch to create psychological confusion, an effect achieved with a jumbled chronology.”

Radio Times – “It’s a tightly written piece of television that sets up a number of fascinating characters and plot threads, anchored by terrific performances across the board.”

All four episodes of Deadwater Fell are available to watch on Netflix right now.

Related links:

People are just discovering one of the best crime thrillers of all time following Netflix reboot

Netflix has just added a very tense and gritty crime thriller movie