Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

Nolan is said to want creative freedom over the film’s direction and writing

Fresh from his success with Oppenheimer, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks to direct the next two instalments of Bond.

While rumours in the world of Bond tend to swirl around who will take on the role of 007 after Daniel Craig retired the tuxedo, World of Reel suggests, Nolan is in the frame to take on the famous spy franchise.

Nolan, who has also directed The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk and Tenet, is said to have talked with a Bond producer. While there’s nothing to back-up the claims, Nolan is the toast of Hollywood, with Oppenheimer on course to break the £1bn mark. Earlier this week is became the third biggest film of the year, behind Barbie and Super Mario Bros.

Due to ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) Hollywood has ground to a halt, so its not surprising Bond gossip is circulating.

While we don’t know who might take on the role of 007 – Idris Elba was the favourite, now its Aaron Taylor Johnson – one entertainment insider claims to know who will be stepping in to direct the next franchise instalments.

An insider told World of Reel that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is keen to get Nolan on board and that she started speaking with the director before the WGA strike and Oppenheimer press tour kicked off.

The insider added that Nolan wants creative freedom over both the film’s direction and writing, which is causing some tension with Broccoli.

If these discussions did happen they will have ceased, as while the director’s guild is not on strike, Nolan would not be permitted to discuss any potential writing projects.

World of Reel wrote that Broccoli “rarely gives carte blanche to her filmmakers, [as] there’s usually a blueprint in how to make a Bond film.”

