Search icon

Entertainment

12th Sep 2023

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

JOE

Nolan is said to want creative freedom over the film’s direction and writing

Fresh from his success with Oppenheimer, acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks to direct the next two instalments of Bond.

While rumours in the world of Bond tend to swirl around who will take on the role of 007 after Daniel Craig retired the tuxedo, World of Reel suggests, Nolan is in the frame to take on the famous spy franchise.

Nolan, who has also directed The Dark Knight, Inception, Dunkirk and Tenet, is said to have talked with a Bond producer. While there’s nothing to back-up the claims, Nolan is the toast of Hollywood, with Oppenheimer on course to break the £1bn mark. Earlier this week is became the third biggest film of the year, behind Barbie and Super Mario Bros.

Due to ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) Hollywood has ground to a halt, so its not surprising Bond gossip is circulating.

While we don’t know who might take on the role of 007 – Idris Elba was the favourite, now its Aaron Taylor Johnson – one entertainment insider claims to know who will be stepping in to direct the next franchise instalments.

An insider told World of Reel that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is keen to get Nolan on board and that she started speaking with the director before the WGA strike and Oppenheimer press tour kicked off.

The insider added that Nolan wants creative freedom over both the film’s direction and writing, which is causing some tension with Broccoli.

If these discussions did happen they will have ceased, as while the director’s guild is not on strike, Nolan would not be permitted to discuss any potential writing projects.

World of Reel wrote that Broccoli “rarely gives carte blanche to her filmmakers, [as] there’s usually a blueprint in how to make a Bond film.”

Related links:

James Bond producer confirms Bond will always be played by British men

Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond

Roger Moore’s son believes only a man should play James Bond

Fans convinced next James Bond has been revealed after actor drops hint

Topics:

Christopher Nolan,James Bond

RELATED ARTICLES

India’s moon landing cost less than Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

Christopher Nolan

India’s moon landing cost less than Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

By Charlie Herbert

James Bond producer confirms Bond will always be played by British men

Barbara Broccoli

James Bond producer confirms Bond will always be played by British men

By Charlie Herbert

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Pixar have released a new short ‘Dante’s Lunch’ and it’s absolutely brilliant

Disney Pixar

Pixar have released a new short ‘Dante’s Lunch’ and it’s absolutely brilliant

By Rich Cooper

The first reactions to Avatar The Way Of Water have got us VERY excited

Avatar

The first reactions to Avatar The Way Of Water have got us VERY excited

By Rory Cashin

The Last of Us confirms bonus episode to air after finale

bella ramsey

The Last of Us confirms bonus episode to air after finale

By Charlie Herbert

CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29 after battle with cystic fibrosis

CBBC

CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29 after battle with cystic fibrosis

By Charlie Herbert

Why a Blade reboot should be Marvel’s next feature

Movies

Why a Blade reboot should be Marvel’s next feature

By Paul Moore

VIDEO: Kanye West speaks to reporters about his recent behaviour – and talks sense

Kanye West

VIDEO: Kanye West speaks to reporters about his recent behaviour – and talks sense

By JOE

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

Kent

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

By Steve Hopkins

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

By Joseph Loftus

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

Apple

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey’s latest magazine cover

Boxing

Fans are not happy with Ronda Rousey’s latest magazine cover

By JOE

FSG puts Liverpool up for sale

Football

FSG puts Liverpool up for sale

By Callum Boyle

Dimitar Berbatov’s explanation for his sublime touch is so very Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov’s explanation for his sublime touch is so very Dimitar Berbatov

By Darragh Murphy

Apple reveals the 20 most downloaded apps from the App Store in 2017

Apple

Apple reveals the 20 most downloaded apps from the App Store in 2017

By Conor Heneghan

Netherlands football star prosecuted for importing 1,300 kilos of cocaine

Netherlands football star prosecuted for importing 1,300 kilos of cocaine

By Tom Todhunter

Payet injury comes as a blow to fantasy football managers as well as West Ham fans

Dimitri Payet

Payet injury comes as a blow to fantasy football managers as well as West Ham fans

By Tom Victor

Load more stories