26th Jun 2024

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Nina McLaughlin

Now that’s what I call commitment

Neal McDonough has spoken out and said that he refuses to get intimate with any other actors while filming, going so far as to say he won’t even kiss anyone else.

McDonough has been married to Ruvé Robertson since 2003.

The pair first met on the set of the Band of Brothers, and have five children together.

McDonough is a devout Catholic, and this is what he credits his refusal to kiss anyone else to.

“I won’t kiss any other woman because these lips are only for one woman,” he said.

He explained that, in his beliefs, even kissing someone while acting would count as infidelity.

McDonough further explained to Closer Weekly that his beliefs haven’t always worked hand and hand with his career.

In fact, he was even fired from his role in Scoundrels for his refusal to kiss anyone else.

“I was [surprised], and it was a horrible situation for me,” he said.

“After that, I couldn’t get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot.

“I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That’s what I live by. It was hard for a few years.”

Following this incident, the actor has made his position clear ahead of time.

Talking of being cast in Desperate Housewives, he said: “When Marc Cherry signed me, I told him, ’You probably already know this, but I won’t kiss anyone.’

“’But this is Desperate Housewives!’ Cherry said. I told him, ’I know.’ He waited for a few seconds and then responded, ’Okay, I’ll just have to write better.’”

He concluded: “I’m the luckiest guy I know to have her as my partner in everything after five kids and a great life.”

