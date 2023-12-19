Marvel actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Marvel Studios have fired him

Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and could now face up to a year in prison.

A jury found on Monday that the Emmy-nominated actor attacked and harassed British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an altercation in March.

The attack had left Jabbari, who was his girlfriend at the time, with a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear after the couple fought over a phone in a hire car in New York City.

Following his conviction, Marvel announced they were dropping the actor, who had starring roles as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last February and on Disney+ series Loki.

It had appeared like the studio were setting Majors’ character up to be one of the main villains in their cinematic universe, and he was expected to feature in a number of future projects and films.

He was due to have a major role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which Marvel had already pushed the release date back on, and follow-up film Avengers: Secret War.

Marvel have not announced what the plans for these films now are, and whether they will recast the role or write his character out of the films.

According to the Hollywood Reporter though, Marvel has already hired the creator of Loki to re-work a draft of The Kang Dynasty.

Majors had starred as Kang the Conqueror in previous Marvel projects and was set to be a major villain in future films

Majors had also starred in Creed III and had a role in Magazine Dreams, which was being discussed as a potential Oscar contender. However, the film’s release was postponed when the news of Majors’ arrest broke in March.

Majors attacked Jabbari after she saw a text from another woman on his phone which read: “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

As the actor tried to get his phone back, he grabbed Jabbari, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the head.

He was found guilty of assault by recklessly causing physical injury, as well as harassment, but the jury declined to convict him on charges of aggravated harassment and assault with intent to cause physical harm.

After the conviction, Majors’ lawyer shared a statement in which he said the actor continues to believe in his innocence, “still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name”.

He will be sentenced on February 6. He could face up to a year behind bars.

