28th May 2024

Lily Allen says her husband David Harbour controls her phone

Nina McLaughlin

“He controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone.”

Lily Allen has revealed that her husband David Harbour controls her phone, and that she also controls his.

The ‘Smile’ singer told The Sunday Times in a recent interview that she uses a phone designed for kids, and so it needs a designated ‘caregiver’ to approve what is allowed on it.

“I now have a kids’ phone called Pinwheel. It has no browsing capability and no social media, but you can still have Uber and Spotify,” Allen explained.

“My husband is the caregiver on it, so he controls what I’m allowed to have as an app on my phone. I’m the controller of his as well.”

She shared that the phone even requires them to be listed as each other’s parents.

“Because they’re made for kids, he’s [listed as] my parent and I’m his parent.‘ What’s your child’s name? David, aged 50,’” she joked.

Allen went on to explain why she had made the decision to use a phone designed for kids, rather than a regular smartphone.

“The creative side of my brain has been ruined by smartphones. I feel like everyone feels the same,” she said.

“I don’t know anyone who could possibly say that the quality of their life is improved by the presence of a smartphone. I think it’s destroyed us as a species. It’s horrendous that they’re designed to be so addictive. Some of us have more addictive personalities than others. It’s evil.”

“I don’t think, as human beings, that you’re meant to share ideas and for them to be set in stone,” she continued.

“We are meant to evolve as people. How are you meant to do that if you’re always held to account by things that you’ve said in the past? I said that 20 years ago when I was a completely different person, hadn’t been married, didn’t have children. Of course, I had a different outlook on life. Don’t hold me to that.”

