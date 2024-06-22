Search icon

22nd Jun 2024

Justin Timberlake sends message to fans at first concert since arrest

Charlie Herbert

justin timberlake

‘It’s been a tough week’

Justin Timberlake has addressed his fans at his first concert since his arrest earlier this week for a drink driving offence.

Earlier this week, Timberlake was arrested and formally charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons, New York.

The singer was arrested at 00:37 when police pulled him over in his grey BMW for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to a charging document.

He had reportedly had been for dinner with friends and had got into his car to drive home.

Court documents described the SexyBack singer as “bloodshot and glassy” when he was pulled over by police. He told officers he had only had one martini, and refused a breathalyser test.

He was released without bail after being formally charged by Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office police, who have also released his mugshot.

Reports have also emerged about the moment Timberlake was arrested, with the popstar apparently involved in a pretty embarrassing exchange with the cop who pulled him over.

He has since broken his silence on the incident, telling his fans that it had been a “tough week.”

On Friday night (June 21), Timberlake opened up to his fans inside the United Center Stadium in Chicago as he resumed his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

In his first performance since his arrest, Page Six reports that he told the crowd: “We’ve been together through ups-and-downs and lefts-and-rights.

“It’s been a tough week. But now we’re here, and I’m here. Nothing can change this moment right now. I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back.”

Timberlake has another show in Chicago this evening (June 22), before two dates at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 25 and June 26.

Having started off his music career as a member of 90s boyband NSYNC, Timberlake has gone on to forge a hugely successful solo career.

He has had global hits with songs such as Cry Me A River, Mirror, Rock Your Body and SexyBack, and has 10 Grammy Award wins to his name.

Timberlake has also had a successful acting career, having starred in films like The Social Network, Friends with Beneifts and the Trolls franchise.

