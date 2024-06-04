Search icon

04th Jun 2024

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Charlie Herbert

He had appeared on Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

A man who was an inmate on a Netflix prison experiment series has died aged 29.

John McAllister appeared on Unlocked: A Jail Experiment, and was known as ‘Eastside’ on the docuseries.

He was found unresponsive in his bunk on the morning of Sunday, June 2, authorities confirmed to local Arkansas TV station KATV.

The station reports that McAllister was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Centre in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, US, where he was subsequently pronounced dead at 8:50 am.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

McAllister had been incarcerated at Williams Correctional Facility in Pine Bluff after being convicted of ten felony counts related to drugs, breaking and entering, theft of property, and firearms possession.

He was given a three-year sentence last year after pleading guilty.

This was the 14th time McAllister had been incarcerated 14 times, with offences stretching back to when he was just 19.

McAllister was one of the inmates who appeared on Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

During his time in Williams Correctional Facility, he had been working as the prison tattoo artist.

He later appeared as one of the inmates on Netflix’s docuseries Unlocked: A Jail Experiment. The series saw Pulaski County Regional Detention facility take part in an experiment where inmates were given more independence and autonomy in their day-to-day lives.

The eight-part series dropped on the platform in April, and wanted to see if giving prisoners more control improved their behaviour.

McAllister was known as ‘Eastside’ in the show, and was one of the inmates that the series followed.

He told cameras that breaking the law gave him an “adrenaline rush high” and that he’d only known a life of being around criminals.

