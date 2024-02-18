Search icon

First look at season 2 of gripping BBC police drama fans hail as ‘better than Happy Valley’

Nina McLaughlin

The Belfast-set drama is set to make a return to our screens

Ever since Happy Valley ended last year, TV fans have had a big police drama shaped hole in their hearts.

Well, thankfully this didn’t last for very long, as Blue Lights premiered its first season just a few months after the beloved Sarah Lancashire-led show came to an end.

It wasn’t very long after Blue Lights came to our screens until fans were saying it was the perfect replacement for the crime drama in their entertainment schedule – and that it might even be better.

“For three police recruits in Belfast, the pressure is immense,” the official synopsis reads. “Facing criminal gangs and divided communities, they don’t know who to trust. The odds are, they won’t all make it.”

Starring Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff, the first season chronicles the trio’s first year in the job.

Although only one season of the show has been released thus far, fans have already hailed Blue Lights as up there in the crime drama canon.

“Just watched Blue Lights on BBC, all 6 episodes, brilliant! First class storyline, cast. A great watch and equal to Happy Valley. 10/10,” one person wrote online.

A second said: “Blue Lights S1. If you think Happy Valley, Unforgotten, & Line of Duty are the greatest cop shows to come out of the UK, slide over & make room for the latest from the BBC. Brilliant cast, plotting & pacing. S2 can’t come fast enough.”

“Just finished watching Season 1 of Blue Lights (BBC iPlayer) and it’s superb. Gripping and properly moving. Hard to believe, I know, but it’s even better than Happy Valley,” a third wrote.

Viewers have been given a first look at Blue Lights season 2

With the first season having hit screens in March last year, viewers have been waiting on tenterhooks for an update on the second season, and now the first look is finally here.

Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who wrote and directed the project, told the BBC: “Blue Lights is a very personal project for us, set in the city where we live, so for us making this show is a special kind of privilege.

“In series two we join our officers exactly a year after the events of series one, and now they’re facing a whole new set of professional and personal challenges.”

Credit: BBC

New images from the show have got viewers buzzing for the second season to hit screens.

“Series 1 was outstanding. Looking forward to series 2 very much,” one person wrote online.

A second put: “Absolutely brilliant series so good . Can’t wait for the second series to start.”

While a third said: “Brilliant series….can’t wait for it to return.”

Although a release date is yet to be set for season 2 of Blue Lights, you can catch up with all things season 1 on BBC iPlayer.

