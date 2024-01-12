Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell confirmed to return for Top Gun 3

It’s in the works

Earlier today, reports emerged confirming that Top Gun 3 is currently in development with Paramount.

It has also been confirmed that the latest Top Gun movie will star Tom Cruise alongside Miles Teller and Glen Powell who all appeared in 2022’s Blockbuster smash-hit, Top Gun: Maverick.

Producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison are also on board for the project which is set to be produced or directed by Joe Kosinski.

News of the upcoming movie was confirmed by Puck who stated that Top Gun 3 would likely be Cruise’s next project once he finishes work on Mission Impossible 8.

At the time of writing it’s unknown just when Top Gun 3 will land in cinemas but it’s certainly something to look forward to.

Cruise recently signed a new deal with Warner Bros to develop and produce original and franchise movies, however the contract isn’t exclusive which explains why he’s able to make Top Gun 3 with Paramount.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs of Warner Bros, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be working with Tom, and absolute legend in the film industry.

“Our vision, from day one, has been to rebuild this iconic studio to the heights of its glory days.”

They continued: “In fact, when we first sat down with [Warner Bros. Discovery chief] David Zaslav to talk about joining the Warner Bros. Discovery team, he said to us, ‘We are on a mission to bring Warner Bros. back – we have the best resources, storytelling IP, and talent in the business – and we need to bring Tom Cruise back to Warner Bros.”