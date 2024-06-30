Search icon

Film

30th Jun 2024

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

Simon Kelly

Anybody with a fear of big cats, look away now.

Netflix has made some great new additions this June and it’s continuing that trend as we approach a new month.

One of its new additions is a real edge-of-your-seat thriller from 2022 – Beast.

Since its addition to the streamer this week, the movie starring Idris Elba has already rocketing up the Top 10 most-watched list and for good reason.

Terrifyingly based on a true story, Beast stars Elba as a widowed father who visits a South African game reserve with his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries) and reunites with his old biologist friend (Sharlto Copley), but must fight to survive when they are stalked by a ferocious man-killing lion.

Upon its release, Beast was a box-office bomb, however it received a lot of positive reviews and is a must-watch for fans of survival thrillers in the same vein as The Grey, Crawl and Open Water.

It will also strike fear into anyone who has a fear of being stalked by a big, bloodthirsty animal, which, by our measure, accounts for pretty much everybody watching.

Check out some of the positive reviews for the newest addition to Netflix down below

The Independent – “Audiences will turn up because a trailer promised to show them one of our most charismatic A-listers in a boxing match with a roided-out kitty cat… In that sense, it’s impossible to argue that Beast doesn’t live up to its promise.”

The Observer – “It’s partly this hint of emotional complexity, plus Elba’s robust redemption arc, from failed father to lion-punching saviour, that sets this picture a notch above the average creature attack flick.”

The Spectator – “Whether this was ever intended to be a serious film, I cannot say, but it’s fun in its schlocky, gory, silly way, doesn’t outstay its welcome and will satisfy anyone who has ever yearned to see Idris Elba wrestle a lion and then punch it full in the face.”

Empire Magazine – “An old-fashioned, B-movie creature-feature with some CG gloss. Beast is as predictable as anything but it’s a fun, silly, well-made film about a man punching a big cat.”

Vulture – “Yes, it’s all illogical and silly… But if everybody always acted correctly, we wouldn’t have movies like Beast, and that’d be no fun at all.”

From the reviews above, it’s clear to see that Beast knows exactly what it is – a very fun, 90-minute thrill ride that is full of action and, let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to see Stringer Bell punch a lion in the face?

Beast is now available to watch on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Related links:

Topics:

Idris Elba,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

By Ryan Price

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

action

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

By Ryan Price

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

Documentary

Louis Theroux’s ‘very unsettling’ new documentary is leaving viewers shook

By Ryan Price

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

Film

People stunned by trailer that de-ages Tom Hanks to look like at teenager

By Charlie Herbert

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Finance

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

By Ryan Price

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

By Zoe Hodges

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

euro 2024

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

Conservative

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

By Ryan Price

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

Breaking News

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

News

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

Entertainment

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

By Ryan Price

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

euros 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories