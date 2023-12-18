Search icon

Entertainment

18th Dec 2023

Animated Grinch film is officially more highly rated than Jim Carrey version

Simon Kelly

“Max, help me… I’m feeling!”

While we all get into the Christmas spirit this week, it’s the perfect time to start sticking our favourite Christmas movies on the box.

For many, among the top festive flicks is the one and only How The Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey as the mischievous green creature, simply for the nostalgia it brings to a certain generation.

However, that particular Grinch’s crown has been nabbed by another, as it turns out that the animated version of the film from 2018 is actually higher rated.

According to IMDb’s rating system, The Grinch (2018), which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, is rated a 6.4, compared to the Jim Carrey entry at 6.3.

Animated Grinch film is officially more highly rated than Jim Carrey version

If you crunch the numbers even more and look at Rotten Tomatoes, the same results show up in favour of the newer Grinch flick, with it grabbing a 59% critics score compared to 49% for Jim Carrey’s

The low score for How The Grinch Stole Christmas might shock some viewers who have a great nostalgic love for the flick. However, it may need a rewatch in order to fully get rid of those rose-tinted glasses.

On its RT page, some critics have not been kind the the 2000 comedy, with Variety calling it “shrill, strenuous and entirely without charm.”

The AV Club said in their review: “Director Ron Howard aims for the beautifully stylized mayhem of Frank Tashlin and Tim Burton, but he comes closer to the clamorous, headache-inducing visual overkill of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies.”

The one metric Jim Carrey’s grinch has going for it is a slightly higher audience score (58%) than the animated version (52%), but it’s hardly anything to hang your hat on.

We think it might be best to let nostalgia be the driver here. Stick those rose-tinted glasses back on, it is the holiday season after all.

Or, just watch the TV movie from 1966, an absolute classic.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

Airline praised for ‘customer of size’ policy that lets you get an extra seat for free

By Nina McLaughlin

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

Football

Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

By Callum Boyle

Katie Piper gives update after her eye is sewn shut for a year

katie piper

Katie Piper gives update after her eye is sewn shut for a year

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Details about Conor McGregor’s role in Game in Thrones have emerged

Conor McGregor

Details about Conor McGregor’s role in Game in Thrones have emerged

By SportsJOE

Henry Cavill won’t be playing Superman again in the DC movies

DC comics

Henry Cavill won’t be playing Superman again in the DC movies

By Wil Jones

Tidal: Jay Z’s music streaming site launches

Jay Z

Tidal: Jay Z’s music streaming site launches

By JOE

Game of Thrones script page accidentally leaked on Instagram

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones script page accidentally leaked on Instagram

By Tom Victor

All our dreams come true as Snoop Dogg gets his own nature programme

Animals

All our dreams come true as Snoop Dogg gets his own nature programme

By Nooruddean Choudry

Universal announce that official Conor McGregor documentary is on its way

Conor McGregor

Universal announce that official Conor McGregor documentary is on its way

By Rory Cashin

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

cigarettes

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Oliver left ‘baffled’ that young Brits ‘don’t want to work in kitchens’

Food

Jamie Oliver left ‘baffled’ that young Brits ‘don’t want to work in kitchens’

By Charlie Herbert

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

Christmas

Die Hard director answers whether or not it’s a Christmas movie

By Stephen Porzio

Champions League 2024: Round of 16 draw revealed

Arsenal

Champions League 2024: Round of 16 draw revealed

By Callum Boyle

‘My partner puts £15 towards my Christmas present whenever we sleep together’

Christmas

‘My partner puts £15 towards my Christmas present whenever we sleep together’

By JOE

Man who died ‘the worst death imaginable’ still entombed in cave more than a decade later

Caves

Man who died ‘the worst death imaginable’ still entombed in cave more than a decade later

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Real-life Chucky’ seen roaming around neighbourhood terrifying residents

Chucky

‘Real-life Chucky’ seen roaming around neighbourhood terrifying residents

By April Curtin

People are going crazy wondering what the hell Ryan Giggs has done with his eyebrows

Euro 2016

People are going crazy wondering what the hell Ryan Giggs has done with his eyebrows

By SportsJOE

The ITV News had to be evacuated on live TV and plenty of people noticed

TV

The ITV News had to be evacuated on live TV and plenty of people noticed

By Paul Moore

Women’s Euros 2022: Everything you need to know

Football

Women’s Euros 2022: Everything you need to know

By Callum Boyle

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

Football

Kevin De Bruyne out until 2024 with hamstring injury

By Callum Boyle

Four senior Manchester United players likely to leave before January ends

Football

Four senior Manchester United players likely to leave before January ends

By Patrick McCarry

Load more stories