Search icon

Entertainment

29th Apr 2025

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

Dan Seddon

He played Barty Crouch Jr. in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter author and feminist JK Rowling should “let people be” in David Tennant’s view.

The Scottish actor was interviewed on ITV reality show The Assembly last weekend, which sees autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled members of the public dialling in on tough topics with celebrities.

Asked about his outspokenness on the plight of the trans community, Tennant explained: “When I was a teenager, there was this thing that [Margaret] Thatcher’s government introduced called Section 28 which was about stopping the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in schools – which was basically saying it was illegal to talk about being gay in schools, or to suggest that that might be a normal way of behaving.

“We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say and I think the way the trans community is being demonised is exactly the same.”

For the past few years, Rowling has been a staunch and controversial campaigner against trans rights, which took a massive blow in a recent Supreme Court ruling – going as far as to label Tennant part of the ‘Gender Taliban’ in 2024 after he publicly criticised plans to ban trans women from certain spaces.

JK Rowling attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic)

At the British LGBT Awards, he went on to call the 59-year-old and similarly minded people “a tiny bunch of little whinging f*****s who are on the wrong side of history.”

Reacting to the Rowling criticism on the latest episode of The Assembly, Tennant commented: “Listen, JK Rowling is a wonderful author who’s created brilliant stories and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all, as a society, let people be. Just get out of people’s way.”

Topics:

david tennant,Harry Potter,JK Rowling,trans community

RELATED ARTICLES

Pedro Pascal slams JK Rowling calling her a ‘heinous loser’

JK Rowling

Pedro Pascal slams JK Rowling calling her a ‘heinous loser’

By Sean Crosbie

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

JK Rowling calls for Keir Starmer to apologise after Supreme Court ruling on trans women

JK Rowling

JK Rowling calls for Keir Starmer to apologise after Supreme Court ruling on trans women

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

Action movie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

By Stephen Porzio

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Celebrity Big Brother

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

By Sean Crosbie

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories