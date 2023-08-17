Search icon

Entertainment

17th Aug 2023

James Bond producer confirms Bond will always be played by British men

Charlie Herbert

James Bond producer confirms Bond will always be played by British men

‘I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles’

It’s one of the biggest questions in cinema at the moment: who will be the next Bond?

Ever since No Time to Die and – spoiler warning – the death of Daniel Craig’s 007 at the end, fans have been wondering who will take up the iconic role next.

Along with this, there’s been plenty of conversation and debate over whether the time is right for someone other than a white man to play the role.

There’s been a lot of chat about whether there could ever be a female 007 (although that has technically already happened), whilst black actors such as Idris Elba and Regé-Jean Page have been heavily linked with the role.

One person who has some pretty clear thinking on the matter though is Barbara Broccoli, the producer who has steered the James Bond franchise since 1995.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Broccoli made it clear that she sees James Bond as a character that will always be played by British men.

Broccoli argued that instead of shoehorning female actors into male roles, there should be a greater focus in the film industry of making “great roles for women.”

Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson have been producers on James Bond films since 1995 (Getty)

She told the publication: “I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond.

“I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women.”

Addressing the possibility of a person of colour taking on the role of Bond, Broccoli said that an actor of any ethnicity or race could play the role, just as long as they are British.

She said: “He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

This isn’t the first time the producer has voiced this opinion.

Back in 2018, she told the Guardian: “Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women.”

She added that instead, filmmakers should “create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

Fans shouldn’t expect a decision on the new Bond to be made any time soon though.

Last year, Broccoli said the Bond producers were still in the “early stages” of finding their next Bond.

And she seemed to dampen rumours linking 50-year-old Idris Elba to the role, suggesting that it may be too much of a commitment for him – because of his age.

“We love Idris. The thing is, [the casting decision] is going to be a couple of years off,” she said.

“And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12 year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that.

“It’s not just about casting an actor for a film. It’s about a reinvention.”

Fellow producer Michael G Wilson, who has worked with Broccoli on all the Bond films since 1995’s GoldenEye, added: “It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it], and he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Related links:

Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond

Roger Moore’s son believes only a man should play James Bond

Fans convinced next James Bond has been revealed after actor drops hint

Topics:

Barbara Broccoli,Film,James Bond

RELATED ARTICLES

Goodfellas voted the best gangster film of all time

Film

Goodfellas voted the best gangster film of all time

By Charlie Herbert

New Snow White Rachel Zegler calls out original movie for being creepy

Disney

New Snow White Rachel Zegler calls out original movie for being creepy

By Charlie Herbert

Viewers traumatised after watching brutal horror film Tusk

a24

Viewers traumatised after watching brutal horror film Tusk

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson spins car into the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? studio in first look at new series

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson spins car into the Who Wants to be a Millionaire? studio in first look at new series

By Kyle Picknell

Good news because a new season of The Night Manager is in the works

TV

Good news because a new season of The Night Manager is in the works

By Paul Moore

WTF! Chris Pratt predicts role in ‘Jurassic Park 4’ back in 2009 (Video)

Chris Pratt

WTF! Chris Pratt predicts role in ‘Jurassic Park 4’ back in 2009 (Video)

By JOE

The Rock celebrates US Mother’s Day in style…

The Rock

The Rock celebrates US Mother’s Day in style…

By JOE

QUIZ: Can you name the Marvel movie from the Stan Lee cameo?

dynamic

QUIZ: Can you name the Marvel movie from the Stan Lee cameo?

By Louie Carroll

Five self-defence lessons everyone needs to learn

Martial Arts

Five self-defence lessons everyone needs to learn

By Alex Roberts

Netflix adds brilliant drama based on ruthless true story

Netflix

Netflix adds brilliant drama based on ruthless true story

By Stephen Porzio

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Wataru Endo: The pros and cons of Liverpool’s new signing

Football

Wataru Endo: The pros and cons of Liverpool’s new signing

By Lee Costello

Saudis ‘plan to get winners of Saudi Pro League added to Champions League’

Champions League

Saudis ‘plan to get winners of Saudi Pro League added to Champions League’

By Callum Boyle

Heart-stopping video captures moment house suddenly explodes

Heart-stopping video captures moment house suddenly explodes

By Steve Hopkins

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Noel Gallagher wants government to “sort out” ticket problem

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher wants government to “sort out” ticket problem

By Simon Lloyd

Scotland international rugby star Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

News

Scotland international rugby star Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

By Charlie Herbert

I did stand-up comedy for the very first time, this is what happened

Comedy

I did stand-up comedy for the very first time, this is what happened

By Kyle Picknell

How many of these random ’00s Premier League players can you name?

Premier League

How many of these random ’00s Premier League players can you name?

By JOE

Dean Henderson makes another David De Gea-esque save

Carabao Cup

Dean Henderson makes another David De Gea-esque save

By Simon Lloyd

How I pulled myself back from the brink of a debt nightmare

Debt

How I pulled myself back from the brink of a debt nightmare

By JOE

Load more stories