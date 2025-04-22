Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Apr 2025

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Joseph Loftus

There’s some huge names.

The full line-up for the celebrity version of The Traitors has been confirmed as filming commences today.

The show, which will of course be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and there’s some exceptionally big names set to enter.

Bob Mortimer and Alan Carr are set to enter the Scottish castle along with Charlotte Church too.

A source told The Mirror: “There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating. The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.

“It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch.”

The full list of those taking part can be found below:

  • Charlotte Church
  • Bob Mortimer
  • Kate Garraway
  • Alan Carr
  • Jonathan Ross
  • Joe Marler
  • Stephen Fry
  • Nick Mohammed
  • Tom Daley
  • David Olusoga
  • Niko Omilana
  • Mark Bonnar
  • Joe Wilkinson
  • Clare Balding
  • Lucy Beaumont
  • Ruth Codd
  • Tameka Empson
  • Celia Imrie
  • Cat Burns

It’s going to be a good one!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

By Ava Keady

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he has to put his son into care

By Sean Crosbie

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood fans are only just realising she has an internet famous sister

By Sean Crosbie

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

By JOE

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother star calls housemates ‘rats’ post-eviction

By Dan Seddon

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

Charity

Nicola Coughlan raises more than £90,000 for trans women after ruling

By Dan Seddon

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

By JOE

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories