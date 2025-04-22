Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

There’s some huge names.

The full line-up for the celebrity version of The Traitors has been confirmed as filming commences today.

The show, which will of course be hosted by Claudia Winkleman, and there’s some exceptionally big names set to enter.

Bob Mortimer and Alan Carr are set to enter the Scottish castle along with Charlotte Church too.

A source told The Mirror: “There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating. The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.

“It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch.”

The full list of those taking part can be found below:

Charlotte Church

Bob Mortimer

Kate Garraway

Alan Carr

Jonathan Ross

Joe Marler

Stephen Fry

Nick Mohammed

Tom Daley

David Olusoga

Niko Omilana

Mark Bonnar

Joe Wilkinson

Clare Balding

Lucy Beaumont

Ruth Codd

Tameka Empson

Celia Imrie

Cat Burns

It’s going to be a good one!