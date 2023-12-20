Search icon

20th Dec 2023

Cameron Diaz says we should ‘normalise’ married couples having separate bedrooms

Charlie Herbert

‘I have my house, you have yours’

Cameron Diaz has said it should be normal for a married couple to choose to sleep in separate rooms, even though it’s not something she does with her husband.

The actor was speaking on a recent episode of model Molly Sims’ podcast as the pair discussed what they consider to be healthy lifestyles.

Diaz told the Sims and her co-host Emese Gormley: “We should normalise separate bedrooms.

“To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours,’ she confessed. ‘We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

Diaz added: “And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

After Sims suggested some people may be a bit shocked by the 51-year-old’s suggestion, she clarified that this isn’t something she and her husband Benji Madden, 44, do.

Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 (Getty)

She said: “By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Diaz married the Good Charlotte guitarist in 2015, 10 months after they were first introduced.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix.

Diaz became one of the biggest names in Hollywood thanks to her roles in films such as The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, There’s Something About Mary, and the Shrek franchise.

But in 2018, she announced that she was retiring from acting to focus on her family.

Although she did feature opposite Jamie Foxx in 2022 Netflix film Back in Action, Diaz re-retired once filming was over.

However, following the confirmation that a fifth Shrek film is on the way, there were reports that the original cast would be reprising their roles.

