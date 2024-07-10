British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

The BBC series received critical acclaim

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once has been the Netflix series of choice over the last few months, but there’s a British crime drama on the platform with a higher rating than his entire collection.

Back in 2018, thriller and mystery novelist Coben signed a five-year contract with Netflix which gave them the rights to develop 14 of his novels into series or films on the platform.

The first one released was The Stranger, and this was followed by The Woods, The Innocent, Gone For Good, Stay Close, Hold Tight and, most recently, Fool Me Once.

In the first few weeks of 2024, Fool Me Once was the series on everyone’s lips, thanks to the performances from its cast and the plot twists that Coben is famous for.

The series holds a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb, putting it just behind the highest rated series in the collection – Safe (7.2) and The Innocent (7.8).

But there’s a British crime drama on Netflix that beats all of these.

The Missing was released on the BBC back in 2014, and holds a score on IMDb of 8.2.

The first series of The Missing was released to critical acclaim in 2014 (BBC)

The show consists of two seasons, the first of which is about a boy who went missing in France and another focused on a girl who disappeared in Germany.

Starring French actor Tchéky Karyo as the lead detective Julien Baptiste, the series features some stellar names, including James Nesbitt in series one, and Keeley Hawes and David Morrissey in series two.

Series two of The Missing hit screens in 2016 (BBC)

Karyo’s detective was so popular that he was handed his own spinoff series, Baptiste, which was released in 2019.

The first series The Missing were released to critical acclaim, with the Guardian describing it as “hauntingly brilliant television”, the Telegraph saying it was “supremely compelling” and the Independent labelling it “mercilessly believable.”

So, if you’re still looking for more intense, moving and gripping viewing to get you through, look no further than The Missing.

Along with being on Netflix, both series are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Related links:

Mindhunter creator thinking of bringing hit Netflix show back

Netflix viewers issue warning over ‘nastily unsettling’ horror film

Viewers left traumatised after bingeing ‘intense’ ITV psychological thriller series