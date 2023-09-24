Search icon

Entertainment

24th Sep 2023

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Charlie Herbert

Angelina jolie Denzel Washington

‘It was great seducing someone with your mind’

Angelina Jolie has said the “best sex” she ever has was with her co-star Denzel Washington.

Jolie appeared alongside Washington in the 1999 thriller, The Bone Collector. In the film, she plays the role of Amelia Donaghy, a cop who becomes romantically involved with forensics expert Lincoln Rhyme, played by Washington, as they team up to try and capture a serial killer who abducts and brutally murders his victims.

Here’s the unique thing about the film though – Washington’s character is quadriplegic, meaning that he is affected by paralysis of all four limbs.

So, Amelia goes out and investigates the crime scenes, relaying what she sees back to Lincoln, who guides her from his bed throughout the investigation.

Because of Lincoln’s paralysis, Jolie and Washington had to build romance between the characters in different ways to they would in other films, relying on intimacy instead of physicality.

Speaking to Dark Horizons shortly after the film’s release, Jolie said that “seducing someone with your mind” was a “huge turn-on.”

“What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them,” she said.

Referring to one scene in the film when she uses smell and intellect to seduce Lincoln, she said this was the “best sex I ever had.”

“It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on,” she added.

Angelina Jolie said “the best sex I ever had” was in The Bone Collector (Universal Pictures)

But she said shooting the film was a “really lonely” experience for her and led her to doubt herself.

She explained: “It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts. From the beginning, I felt as if I was not capable of doing this, of leading a film and being responsible for this, of physically handling this, of saving a life and going in there and being a cop.”

She added that the film “nearly drove me insane because she [her character Amelia] was so insane inside.”

Despite being a commercial success, The Bone Collector was not received well by critics, although Jolie and Washington did received some praise for their performances.

The film has an average approval rating of just 29 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and an average score of 4.2/10.

Related links:

Christina Aguilera reveals her orgasms have changed as she’s got older

JoJo Siwa says she can’t have sex like ‘normal’ teenagers because of her fame

Morena Baccarin hated kissing Ryan Reynolds and making two-day sex scene with him in Deadpool

Topics:

Angelina Jolie,Denzel Washington,Film,Sex

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

By Charlie Herbert

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

EasyJet

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 364

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 364

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Friends reunion special set to film in March, Matthew Perry confirms

Friends

Friends reunion special set to film in March, Matthew Perry confirms

By Wil Jones

Some of the celebs lined up for the Carpool Karaoke spin-off are better than we expected

Carpool Karaoke

Some of the celebs lined up for the Carpool Karaoke spin-off are better than we expected

By Laura Holland

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

Christoph Waltz

First trailer for the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, is here

By Wil Jones

Piers Morgan slammed for ‘bizarre’ impression of Big Narstie’s weather report

big narstie

Piers Morgan slammed for ‘bizarre’ impression of Big Narstie’s weather report

By James Dawson

Machine Gun Kelly tweet from 2010 about Eminem goes viral after ‘Killshot’ release

Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly tweet from 2010 about Eminem goes viral after ‘Killshot’ release

By JOE

Johnny Depp lands first major role since ‘wife beater’ court case

Amber Heard

Johnny Depp lands first major role since ‘wife beater’ court case

By Kieran Galpin

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

Athletics

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

By Charlie Herbert

Bride who lost sight as a teen blindfolds wedding guests so they live ‘a moment in her shoes’

Blindness

Bride who lost sight as a teen blindfolds wedding guests so they live ‘a moment in her shoes’

By Steve Hopkins

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

Arsenal

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

By Callum Boyle

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

Comedy

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

By Steve Hopkins

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

annual leave

How to turn 26 days of annual leave into 62 days of holiday

By Charlie Herbert

If Louis Theroux ever needs new documentary ideas, these suggestions are hilarious

Louis Theroux

If Louis Theroux ever needs new documentary ideas, these suggestions are hilarious

By Paul Moore

Sainsbury’s delivery driver claims he was sacked after viral video saying he loves his job

Career

Sainsbury’s delivery driver claims he was sacked after viral video saying he loves his job

By Kieran Galpin

Netflix is spending a lot of money on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and we can’t wait

Al Pacino

Netflix is spending a lot of money on Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and we can’t wait

By Gillian Fitzpatrick

QUIZ: Can you identify the correct logo?

Brands

QUIZ: Can you identify the correct logo?

By Ciara Knight

5 high quality wigs Pep Guardiola could use to unsuccessfully hide his baldness

Manchester City

5 high quality wigs Pep Guardiola could use to unsuccessfully hide his baldness

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories