19th Jan 2024

American Pie star reveals he once slept with sex worker while wife watched and ate crisps

Charlie Herbert

He said he ‘didn’t have a good time’

American Pie star Jason Biggs once slept with sex worker whilst his wife was in the same room, watching and eating crisps.

Biggs shot to worldwide fame after starring as Jim Levenstein in the 1999 comedy about a group of awkward classmates who are determined to lose their virginity before graduating high school.

Away from the film, Biggs has previously been pretty open about his sex life, and once admitted he had slept with a ‘hooker’ – and it was all arranged by his wife Jenny Mollen.

Mollen had hired the sex worker for her husband for his birthday, and decided to watch the whole thing, the Star reports.

Speaking on The View in 2014, Biggs revealed that he “didn’t have a good time” but his wife found the whole thing “quite hysterical.”

He said: “I didn’t have a good time in the end.

“It took three ladies over the course of three different days.

“Let’s just say I didn’t complete the mission.

“My wife found the whole thing to be quite hysterical, even while it was happening.”

Jenny Mollen hired the sex worker for her husband’s birthday (Getty)

He continued: “She was actually on the bed, watching, eating a bag of chips and laughing, so as you can imagine, I wasn’t really performing to the best of my abilities.

“Also, said prostitute wasn’t engaging with my wife the way I hoped she would and so it all kind of fell apart.

“The rest is in the book.”

Mollen included the bizarre take in her memoir ‘I Like You Just The Way I Am,’ which didn’t bother Biggs.

He said: “We are very open people, we are real people, my wife is amazing. This is not a habitual thing on our part.

“We don’t have a group of prostitutes who come in and out of our house on a regular basis.”

Mollen also wrote about the experience for Playboy’s website The Smoking Jacket, explaining that she though the gesture was “pretty gangster” and that she to get him “something special for his birthday.”

Biggs and Mollen married in 2008 after appearing together in rom-com My Best Friend’s Girl. They have two sons, Sid, 9, and Lazlo, 6.

