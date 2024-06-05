Search icon

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother's Day

It can be a difficult day for the Friends star

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that Adam Sandler sends her flowers on Mother’s Day every year, providing further proof that he’s a very lovely guy.

The Friends star revealed Sandler’s thoughtful gesture in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Aniston is not a mother, and has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with fertility.

In an interview with Allure, she previously discussed her experience going through IVF, saying it was a ” challenging road for me” and “really hard.”

Ultimately, the treatment was unsuccessful and Aniston told the publication that “the ship has sailed” in regards to her getting pregnant.

But she added that the fact there was no more uncertainty over whether she could have a baby felt like a “little relief because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’”

Adam and Jen have been friends for decades having starred in a number of films together (Getty)

The actor went on to say that she has “no regrets” and that she actually has “gratitude for all those s***y things” because it made her who she was “meant to be.”

Even though she doesn’t have kids, her friend Sandler wants her to know every Mother’s Day that she is loved and appreciated.

So, the Happy Gilmore actor and his wife Jackie send her flowers every year on the day when mums get most of the attention

Sandler and Aniston have been friends for decades, having starred in films like Murder Mystery and Just Go With It together.

And it seems that they’re still as close as ever. What a great guy.

