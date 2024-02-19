A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

While it earned solid reviews and box office returns, we feel the movie should have been a bigger success.

You can kick off the week right by checking out one of the following movies airing on TV this Monday evening (19 February):

A Walk Among the Tombstones – Sky Max – 9pm

Our pick for tonight is this 2014 movie about a former NYPD detective turned PI named Matthew Scudder (Liam Neeson, Taken) who is hired by a drug trafficker (Dan Stevens, The Guest) to investigate the kidnapping and brutal murder of his wife.

Delving into the case, Scudder discovers that there has been a number of similar killings as part of a twisted plot and ends up in a race to stop the perpetrators before they can strike again.

Co-starring Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and a very scary David Harbour (Stranger Things), A Walk Among the Tombstones is an adaptation of author Lawrence Block’s long-running Matthew Scudder novel series with the film written and directed by Scott Frank (Godless, The Queen’s Gambit).

While the movie received solid reviews and box office returns, we feel it’s dark mystery, moody atmosphere and intense performances should have made it as big a hit as Neeson’s earlier Taken.

A Walk Among the Tombstones is also available to stream on Netflix. Check out its trailer right here:

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – Film4 – 9pm

Special agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is pitted against an international black ops terrorist group dubbed The Syndicate in this solid action sequel.

The Inglorious Bastards – Legend – 9pm

The ’70s war flick that inspired the similarly titled Quentin Tarantino masterpiece Inglourious Basterds.

Long Shot – TG4 – 9.30pm

In this fun mix of a rom-com and political drama, a journalist (Seth Rogen) reunites with his former babysitter (Charlize Theron), who now happens to be the US Secretary of State.

Assault on Precinct 13 – ITV4 – 10.15pm

The quite solid 2005 remake of the classic John Carpenter thriller. This reimagining stars Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne and Gabriel Byrne.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

The spectacularly named British folk horror from the ’70s that we’ve recommended before.

Ghosts of War – Legend – 10.55pm

In this 2020 horror, five American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II encounter a supernatural enemy.

Bad Boys – Film4 – 11.40pm

“Bad boys, bad boys / Whatcha gonna do?”

Benediction – BBC Two – 11.50pm

This 2021 biographical drama about the life of British poet and decorated World War I combat veteran Siegfried Sassoon (played by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi) has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.