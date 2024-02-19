Search icon

Entertainment

19th Feb 2024

A very underrated action thriller mystery movie is on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

While it earned solid reviews and box office returns, we feel the movie should have been a bigger success.

You can kick off the week right by checking out one of the following movies airing on TV this Monday evening (19 February):

A Walk Among the Tombstones – Sky Max – 9pm

Our pick for tonight is this 2014 movie about a former NYPD detective turned PI named Matthew Scudder (Liam Neeson, Taken) who is hired by a drug trafficker (Dan Stevens, The Guest) to investigate the kidnapping and brutal murder of his wife.

Delving into the case, Scudder discovers that there has been a number of similar killings as part of a twisted plot and ends up in a race to stop the perpetrators before they can strike again.

Co-starring Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) and a very scary David Harbour (Stranger Things), A Walk Among the Tombstones is an adaptation of author Lawrence Block’s long-running Matthew Scudder novel series with the film written and directed by Scott Frank (Godless, The Queen’s Gambit).

While the movie received solid reviews and box office returns, we feel it’s dark mystery, moody atmosphere and intense performances should have made it as big a hit as Neeson’s earlier Taken.

A Walk Among the Tombstones is also available to stream on Netflix. Check out its trailer right here:

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – Film4 – 9pm

Special agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is pitted against an international black ops terrorist group dubbed The Syndicate in this solid action sequel.

The Inglorious Bastards – Legend – 9pm

The ’70s war flick that inspired the similarly titled Quentin Tarantino masterpiece Inglourious Basterds.

Long Shot – TG4 – 9.30pm

In this fun mix of a rom-com and political drama, a journalist (Seth Rogen) reunites with his former babysitter (Charlize Theron), who now happens to be the US Secretary of State.

Assault on Precinct 13 – ITV4 – 10.15pm

The quite solid 2005 remake of the classic John Carpenter thriller. This reimagining stars Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne and Gabriel Byrne.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

The spectacularly named British folk horror from the ’70s that we’ve recommended before.

Ghosts of War – Legend – 10.55pm

In this 2020 horror, five American soldiers assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II encounter a supernatural enemy.

Bad Boys – Film4 – 11.40pm

“Bad boys, bad boys / Whatcha gonna do?”

Benediction – BBC Two – 11.50pm

This 2021 biographical drama about the life of British poet and decorated World War I combat veteran Siegfried Sassoon (played by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi) has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

Doncaster

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

By Jack Peat

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

Peter Kay announces huge UK gig dates

By Nina McLaughlin

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

Out-of-control satellite expected to hit Earth on Wednesday morning

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

By Callum Boyle

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

By Nina McLaughlin

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

By Simon Kelly

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

By Callum Boyle

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

Johnny Depp

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after ‘trauma’ of starring in first Pirates film

By Jack Peat

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

Viewers go crazy for Miss Nepal as she makes Miss Universe history

By Nina McLaughlin

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

Football

PSG want to sign Marcus Rashford to replace Kylian Mbappe, and Man United should cash in

By Robert Redmond

MORE FROM JOE

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

Lifestyle

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

By JOE

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager

By Callum Boyle

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

Money

Salt Bae restaurant charging nearly £700 for steak cuts heating to save money

By Charlie Herbert

Rasmus Hojlund trolled by Man United teammate on social media

Football

Rasmus Hojlund trolled by Man United teammate on social media

By Callum Boyle

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

Bath

You can get paid £400 a month to take a relaxing bath

By Charlie Herbert

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

fox hunting

Labour Party vows to fully ban fox hunting

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories