Search icon

Entertainment

01st Sep 2023

2022’s best film is finally available to stream at home

Tom Todhunter

It shares a rare honour with The Social Network, L.A. Confidential and Schindler’s List.

Released in the UK in early 2023, Tar still has a spot near the top of our best movies of 2023 list, but because it was released in the States in late 2022 (to get that juicy Oscar attention), it is considered a 2022 release, hence the headline.

Regardless of which year it was released in, Tar is undoubtedly one of the best movies of the 2020s, and it was named 2022’s best movie more than any other movie released that year.

It is only the fourth movie ever to be named film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the London Film Critics’ Circle and National Society of Film Critics, the first three being Schindler’s List, L.A. Confidential and The Social Network.

Written and directed by Todd Field (In The Bedroom, Little Children), the movie tells the story of Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) and is set within the international world of Western classical music. Tár herself is widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra. The only problem is, she might actually be a bit of a high-functioning sociopath…

Tar has an incredible score of 92 on Metacritic

Upon release in cinemas, the $25 million production only made $29.2 million worldwide at the box office, meaning chances are really high that this passed you by on the big screen. But now is absolutely the time to rectify that situation, as this is genuinely one of the best movies of recent years, as the critical responses can testify to:

NME – “Lydia Tár isn’t a real person, but this riveting film about the corrupting effects of power and privilege will make you think she is. That’s partly because writer-director Todd Field has created a terrifyingly believable character and world that she presides over.”

Empire – “This is a masterwork. A gripping, grown-up movie superbly orchestrated by Todd Field and perfectly played by a virtuoso, career-best Cate Blanchett. 158 minutes rarely flies by so quickly.”

Time Out – “Chilly, severe, distancing, utterly captivating and made with formidable filmmaking IQ, Tar is a movie very much in the mold of its ever-present central character: world-renowned conductor and fully functioning sociopath Lydia Tár.”

Tar is available to watch at home right now on Sky Cinema or with a NOW Cinema Membership.

Topics:

Films

RELATED ARTICLES

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Superbad is officially the funniest film of all time, according to science

Comedy

Superbad is officially the funniest film of all time, according to science

By Tom Todhunter

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

american pie

Jennifer Coolidge says playing ‘Stifler’s mom’ in American Pie helped her bed ‘200 people’

By Tom Todhunter

MORE FROM JOE

Here’s why Manchester United players are tweeting about Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film

Leonardo DiCaprio

Here’s why Manchester United players are tweeting about Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film

By Robert Redmond

Here are the 6 must-watch movies that hit UK cinemas this May

Cinema

Here are the 6 must-watch movies that hit UK cinemas this May

By Rory Cashin

Jill Scott admits she gave Owen Warner extra food at meal time

Entertainment

Jill Scott admits she gave Owen Warner extra food at meal time

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest paid actor in the world

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest paid actor in the world

By Alan Loughnane

Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world, according to scientists

Amber Heard

Amber Heard has the most beautiful face in the world, according to scientists

By Danny Jones

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore forcibly removed from Survivor Series after gate-crashing show

Enzo Amore

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore forcibly removed from Survivor Series after gate-crashing show

By Wil Jones

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

Film

Robin Williams wanted to play Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies

By Charlie Herbert

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

Robin Williams’ misdiagnosis was only discovered in his autopsy

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

Deadline Day

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

Movies

Netflix reveals all of the new series and movies arriving in September

By Tom Todhunter

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

Movies

There is an actual Barbenheimer movie on the way

By Tom Todhunter

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

New Netflix docuseries is being released about terrifying true story that inspired The Conjuring 3

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Pogba isn’t happy at Manchester United, says France manager Deschamps

Didier Deschamps

Paul Pogba isn’t happy at Manchester United, says France manager Deschamps

By Alex Roberts

QUIZ: Name the 20 biggest-selling Oasis songs

Oasis

QUIZ: Name the 20 biggest-selling Oasis songs

By JOE

Two men from Liverpool plead guilty to stealing £20,000… worth of biscuits

Liverpool

Two men from Liverpool plead guilty to stealing £20,000… worth of biscuits

By Carl Kinsella

Piers Morgan demands ‘snivelling coward’ Prince Andrew be stripped of royal titles he has left

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan demands ‘snivelling coward’ Prince Andrew be stripped of royal titles he has left

By Kieran Galpin

Armie Hammer drops out of Jennifer Lopez film over bizarre social media claims

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer drops out of Jennifer Lopez film over bizarre social media claims

By Rudi Kinsella

Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco, welcomes baby girl with Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco

Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco, welcomes baby girl with Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey

By Steve Hopkins

Load more stories